New shows and films streaming in Australia in October 2023

There are plenty of great new shows and films to stream in Australia this month. Here’s our list of the highlights across all the major streaming platforms. If you prefer just looking at one service, see our individual guides below.

1 Oct

Shetland – Season 7 (BritBox)

The return of the Scottish crime drama series based on the novels of Ann Cleeves.

The Offering (Prime Video)

Oliver Park’s 2022 film follows a family dealing with loss … and with an ancient demon trying to end them from the inside.

2 Oct

Navalny (Stan)

Documentary about the investigation into the assassination attempt, via poisoning, on the Russian Opposition leader Alexey Navalny in 2020.

3 Oct

Highclere: Behind the Scenes – Season 1 (BritBox)

A show that promises ‘exclusive access to the real Downton Abbey’ (Highclere Castle), tracing the day-to-day life of Lord and Lady Carnarvon and their staff.

Old People’s Home for Teenagers – Series 2 (ABC iview)

Image: ABC.

Annabel Crabb narrates as a new group of teens and seniors who live in a retirement village join forces for for a feel-good intergenerational experiment.

Make Me Scream – Halloween Special (Prime Video)

A one-hour special featuring three celebrity teams playing a game where they have to face scare zones while trying not to scream.

Australia After War (ABC iview)

From the Great War to modern conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, a look at what happens to soldiers when they come home from battle. Features stories from veterans and their loved ones as well as from war experts.

4 Oct

The Really Loud House – Season 1 (Paramount+)

This series follows a 12-year-old boy as he goes on new adventures in the town of Royal Woods with his best friend, while also navigating the chaos of living in a family with ten sisters.

Monster High – Season 1 (Paramount+)

Monster High follows Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein and Deuce Gorgon, as they discover who they are, embrace their differences, and learn to be fierce and fearless at the one place they all belong.

Beckham (Netflix)

Promising never before-seen-footage, this docuseries follows footballer David Beckham’s rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom.

5 Oct

Luke Nguyen’s India – Season 1 (SBS On Demand)

Luke Nguyen’s India. Image: SBS.

Nguyen travels around Southern India, taking in the sounds, smells, colours and food. On the way, he speaks with local cooks and chefs, experts and others who show him the ropes.

The Fabelmans (Prime Video)

Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-bothering film based loosely on his early life and growth as an emerging filmmaker.

Lupin – Part 3 (Netflix)

As the media and police look to Claire and Raoul, an on-the-run Assane schemes to protect them from afar – but old foes are eager to thwart his plans.

Everything Now (Netflix)

Everything Now. Image: Netflix.

A new series about Mia, a 16-year-old recovering from an eating disorder who creates a bucket list of teen experiences to make up for lost time.

The Boogeyman (2023) – (Disney+)

High-school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. A 2023 horror-thriller from the mind of Stephen King.

Bargain (Paramount+)

Bargain. Image: Paramount+.

A South Korean dystopian thriller series in which men are lured to a remote hotel under the guise of sexual encounters only to be caught in a trafficking ring where their organs are auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Our Flag Means Death (Binge)

Rhys Darby‘s Stede, The Gentleman Pirate, and Taika Waititi‘s Edward Teach, the legendary Blackbeard, take to the seas again in the hit swashbuckling comedy. Also stars Joel Fry and Vico Ortiz.

Read: Our Flag Means Death nails queer representation

Read: Vico Ortiz on Our Flag Means Death: ‘It’s amazing, it’s so queer’

All of Those Voices (2023) – (Paramount+)

This music documentary examines Louis Tomlinson’s musical journey from One Direction onwards and promises an intimate and unvarnished view of his life and career.

Love Triangle – Season 2 (Stan)

Love Triangle – Season 2. Image: Stan.

A number of singles are asked to forget what they their perfect partner should look like, and instead choose someone, sight unseen, based on a deeper connection.

6 Oct

V/H/S/85 (2023) – (Shudder)

V/H/S/85. Image: Shudder.

The latest instalment in the popular found-footage anthology franchise, V/H/S/85 is ‘an ominous mixtape blending never-before seen snuff footage with nightmarish newscasts and disturbing home video to create a surreal, analogue mashup of the forgotten 80s.

Fair Play (2023) – (Netflix)

A film in which an unexpected promotion at a hedge fund pushes a couple’s romance to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.

Twin Flames (Prime Video)

A series purporting to tell the true story of two women who are seduced by an online couple who profess that we all have a soulmate called a ‘Twin Flame’.

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (Prime Video)

This documentary dives headlong into the Twin Flames Universe, a virtual group led from suburban Michigan by YouTube influencers Jeff and Shaleia Divine.

Marvel Studios’ Loki – Season 2 (Disney+)

Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and purpose.

Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop (Disney+)

Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop. Image: Disney+ .

A new documentary that delves into the life of pop singer Aaron Carter, who became a mainstay of the early 2000s pop scene but faced problems, culminating in his his untimely death in November 2022.

7 Oct

Last Night of the Proms 2023 (ABC iview)

The famous classical music festival returns, with Marin Alsop and a live audience from London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Pearl (2022) – (Binge)

Ti West’s film, starring Mia Goth, sees a young woman on the brink of madness chasing stardom in 1918 to escape the cold and lonely reality of her parents’ farm.

Read: Pearl is a gory and glamorous masterpiece

7 Oct

Monster High 2 (2023) – (Paramount+)

This film follows Clawdeen, Draculaura and Frankie as they enter sophomore year at Monster High. The power of three is put to the test as they face even bigger challenges this year – new students, new powers, evolving friendships, and a threat that could change the world forever.

A Really Haunted Loud House (2023) – (Paramount+)

The ‘annual Halloween Spooktacular’ returns in this TV movie. Lincoln and his best friend Clyde skip the Loud family’s Halloween Spooktacular to attend a party hosted by the new cool kid at school, Xander, leaving his sisters to plan the annual event and grandiose neighbourhood performance.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (2023) – (Paramount+)

In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown in Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to it.

9 Oct

One Shot: Overtime Elite – Season 1 (Prime Video)

Image: Prime Video.

Miniseries following the ups and downs of seven US basketball players as they take on challenges and training in search of a professional career.

Nancy Drew – Seasons 1–3 (Stan)

The 2019 TV series gets an outing on Stan, starring Kennedy McMann and Leah Lewis and based on the popular series of mystery novels about a teenage amateur sleuth published under the collective pseudonym Carolyn Keene.

Rugby World Cup 2023 – 9 September to 29 October (Stan)

Every match of the Rugby World Cup 2023 with all the action from the tournament streaming ad-free, live and on demand, in 4K Ultra HD.

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (DocPlay)

This multi-Emmy Award-winning series follows the late food writer and chef Anthony Bourdain as he travels the world to explore new cultures and cuisines. All 12 seasons will stream on DocPlay.

10 Oct

Alone: Frozen (SBS On Demand)

Alone: Frozen – Season 1. Image: SBS.

Six Alone veterans take part in this extra-extreme challenge, relying on their skills, experience and ten chosen items to survive 50 days along the freezing coast of Labrador, Canada, home to the black bear and polar bear.

The Real Housewives of Sydney (Binge)

Binge’s new and reimagined edition of the reality TV franchise, the previous iteration of which was cancelled in 2019 after one season. Get ready for infighting, ostentatious wealth and a whole lot of drama.

Read: The Real Housewives of Sydney is back … give us strength

All Creatures Great and Small – Season 4 (10 October)

All Creatures Great and Small. Image: BritBox.

The fourth season of this new adaptation of author James Herriot’s cherished collection of stories. Fresh out of Glasgow Veterinary College, James follows his dream to become a vet in the Yorkshire Dales.

The 5 With Zan Rowe – Series 2 (ABC iview)

Rowe returns to interview stars in her signature style – starting with singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher.

Dreaming Whilst Black – Season 1 (SBS On Demand)

An aspiring filmmaker is languishing in a dead-end job until he decides to change things up and chase his dreams. But he still has to contend with financial and romantic woes and his own grasp on reality.

11 Oct

Sullivan’s Crossing – Season 1 (Stan)

Sullivan’s Crossing. Image: Stan.

A scandal in the city forces neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan to flee and, in the process, try to reconnect with her small-town past.

Anything for Fame (2023) – (Paramount+)

A new documentary examining contemporary celebrity in the internet age – AKA the virtual Wild West.

Big Vape: Rise and Fall of Juul (Netflix)

In this docuseries, a scrappy electronic cigarette startup becomes a multibillion-dollar company, until an epidemic causes all sorts of problems.

12 Oct

Warren – Season 1 (12 October)

A comedy series about a driving instructor who thinks the world is against him. Warren Thompson just wants an easy life: a clean house, a tidy garden, and a warm cup of tea. Unfortunately, things are not that way.

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

The Fall of the House of Usher. Image: Netflix.

A new mini-series inspired by Edgar Allen Poe’s short story. To secure their fortune, two ruthless siblings build a family dynasty that begins to crumble when their heirs start dying one by one.

Hillsong: God Goes Viral (DocPlay)

A Storyville documentary exploring the global megachurch Hillsong, charting its growth and exploring darker stories in the organisation.

Hidden Assets – Season 2 (SBS On Demand)

Hidden Assets – Season 2. Image: SBS.

The Irish crime drama returns for a new season, with changes afoot at the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Mud, Sweat and Tears: Premiership Rugby – Season 1 (Prime Video)

A documentary with unprecedented access to the behind-the-scenes going-ons of premiership rugby.

Thicker Than Water – Season 3 (SBS On Demand)

The third and final season of the Swedish drama that began in 2014 – along with seasons 1 and 2, which will also be streaming, for those who need to catch up.

13 Oct

Everybody Loves Diamonds – Season 1 (Prime Video)

Image: Prime Video.

A band of small-time Italian thieves manage to hoodwink top-level security to steal millions of dollars’ worth of diamonds from the Antwerp Diamond Centre.

Frasier (Paramount+)

It’s back! Filmed in front of a live studio audience, Frasier Crane is back to face new challenges, new relationships – and, surely, to give us a few good laughs along the way.

Goosebumps (Disney+)

A new series inspired by R.L. Stine’s bestselling books follows a group of five high-schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

Lessons in Chemistry – Season 1 (Apple TV+)

Brie Larson stars in Lessons in Chemistry. Image: Apple TV+.

A new series based on the bestselling 2022 novel by Bonnie Garmus. Set in the early 1950s, it follows Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society.

Creepshow – Series 4 (Shudder)

Creepshow. Image: Shudder.

Based on the 1982 horror comedy classic, Creepshow returns for a new season. It’s billed as ‘a comic book coming to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page …’

14 Oct

Shining Vale – Season 2 (Binge)

Shining Vale. Image: Binge.

The return of Courteney Cox as Pat Phelps, in a show about a family that finds itself living in a house with a terrible past – not that anyone except Pat notices.

15 Oct

Pantheon – Seasons 1 & 2 (Prime Video)

A young woman receives messages from an unknown number, claiming to be from her dead dad. IN investigating this, falls into a bigger conspiracy involving the singularity.

Halloween (2018) – (Binge)

Jamie lee Curtis returns in the role of Laurie Strode and confronts veritable menace Michael Myres four decades after he first tried to kill her. Absolute scenes.

Read: Laurie Strode and the legacy of the final girl

Girl in The Basement (2021) – (Paramount+)

A thriller about Sarah, a teenager imprisoned by her dad in the family basement for more than 20 years, while others in the family think she’s run off to be with her boyfriend.

16 October

Billy the Kid – Season 2 (Stan)

Tom Blyth returns as the outlaw gunslinger in America’s 19th-century Wild West.

Krapopolis – Season 1 (Binge)

A series set in Ancient Greece, where a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters have a crack at running one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

United (DocPlay)

A six-part series charting the story of A-League club Western United, as the team strengthens both its performance and its community amid the Covid pandemic.

Georgie Clarke’s Amazing Spaces – Series 11 (ABC iview)

Clarke builds a caravan, and also heads to Israel as the show returns for its 11th season. Meanwhile, others convert a train, a plane and a car.

17 Oct

Ghosts – Season 4 (Stan)

It’s time to revisit Sam and Jay, a young couple who have inherited a haunted mansion and plan to turn it into a B&B.

The Devil on Trial (2023) – (Netflix)

A documentary about a boy possessed by the devil and the only time ‘demonic possession’ has been used as a plea in a US murder trial.

18 Oct

Living for the Dead (Disney+)

Living for the Dead. Image: Disney+.

From the creators of Queer Eye – five queer ghost hunters criss-cross the US, ‘helping the living by healing the dead’. As they explore some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations, they’ll shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories.

Question Everything – Series 3

Wil Anderson, Jan Fran and other Australian comedians return to sieve the news in search of nuggets.

19 Oct

Wolf Like Me – Season 2 (Stan)

Wolf Like Me. Image: Stan.

Isla Fisher returns in the dramedy about an advice columnist and grieving single father and his daughter and, well, things get hairy …

Read: Wolf Like Me reviewed: nicely calibrated madcap energy

Neon (Netflix)

A new series about an aspiring reggaeton star and his best friends, who move to Miami in their quest for success.

Payback – Season 1 (BritBox)

When Lexie’s husband is suddenly killed, she discovers that he was the money man for a notorious organised crime lord.

The Burning Girls (Paramount+)

The Burning Girls. Image: Paramount+.

A new series set in Chapel Croft, a village haunted by a dark and turbulent history, starring Samantha Morton and Ruby Stokes, who discover the truth can be deadly in a community with a bloody past.

Nuclear Now (DocPlay)

This documentary by Hollywood heavyweight Oliver Stone makes the case for nuclear energy as the solution to the climate crisis.

Every Family Has a Secret – Season 4 (SBS On Demand)

‘Every Family Has A Secret’ host Noni Hazlehurst. Source: SBS / SBS/David Dare Parker.

Presented by Noni Hazlehurst, this popular observational documentary series follows Australians on life-changing journeys as they discover dark pasts, buried scandals and lost family.

20 Oct

The Pigeon Tunnel (Apple TV+)

John le Carré (David Cornwell) in The Pigeon Tunnel. Image: Apple TV+.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Errol Morris pulls back the curtain on the storied life and career of former British spy David Cornwell – better known as John le Carré, author of The Spy Who Came in from the Cold.

Doona! (Netflix)

A new series in which a college student navigates life and school while dealing with the fact he lives with a former K-pop idol.

Upload – Season 3 (Prime Video)

A man gets the chance to customise his afterlife when his consciousness is uploaded to a virtual world.

Bosch: Legacy – Season 2 (Prime Video)

Bosch is back in this police procedural.

23 Oct

Spooky Files (ABC iview)

Image: ABC.

An adventurous, comic and spooky live-action series exploring children’s relationships to fear – with some laughs along the way.

24 Oct

The Mission (SBS On Demand)

Marc Fennell – The Mission. Image: SBS.

In a new three-part SBS documentary series, Marc Fennell unpicks a 40-year international true crime mystery that stretches from a bush mission in Western Australia all the way to an overseas presidential mansion.

Of An Age (Prime Video)

A Serbian ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother in this Melbourne-set film by Goran Stolevski. As Silvi Van-Wall wrote for ScreenHub:

It’s funny, it’s heartbreaking, and most of all it’s relatable to anyone who’s experienced first love – the kind that knocks you off your feet and turns your small, dull suburban world into something big, exciting and colourful. Of An Age film is a tender and romantic Melburnian treat

Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles (Prime Video)

Image: Prime Video.

A new documentary by Sally Aitkin about the beloved Australian children’s performers.

25 October

Milli Vanilli (2023) – (Paramount+)

A new music documentary about Robert ‘Rob’ Pilatus and Fabrice ‘Fab’ Morvan who became international R&B superstars, before it all went very, very wrong.

Celebrity Gogglebox Australia – Season 2 (Binge)

Viewers get to hang out, kind of, in the loungerooms of celebrities as they do their bit for the armchair critic industry.

Significant Other – Season 1 (SBS On Demand)

A dramedy in which Sam’s planned suicide is interrupted by his neighbour, Anna, who’s having a heart attack, kickstarting a relationship that shows life is worth living.

26 Oct

Manhunt: The Night Stalker – Season 2 (BritBox)

Manhunt. Image: BritBox.

DCI Sutton is tasked with reviewing an ongoing serial rape case, Operation Minstead. Sutton is asked to review the long-running inquiry into a notorious serial rapist, who terrorised southeast London for more than 17 years.

Scream VI (2023) – (Paramount+)

Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave the past behind for a fresh start in New York City but soon find themselves fighting for their lives when a new killer starts a bloody rampage.

Read: Scream VI review: cue shrieks of delight

Cold Case Hammarskjöld (DocPlay)

In 1961, UN secretary-general Dag Hammarskjöld’s plane crashed fatally on African soil under mysterious circumstances. Danish director Mads Brügger investigate the case with fresh eyes, and discovers something sinister.

Erotic Stories – Season 1 (SBS On Demand)

This new SBS Original anthology series offers new perspectives on what sex and intimacy look like today. Each episode is driven by characters not as commonly portrayed as sexual leads, whether gay, living with disability, non-binary, middle-aged and/or people of colour.

27 Oct

The Enfield Poltergeist

Olivia Booth-Ford as Janet Hodgson in The Enfield Poltergeist. Image: Apple TV+.

A new documentary about the chilling true story of the world’s most famous poltergeist case – which took place between 1977 and 1977 in Enfield, England – through original audio recordings made inside the house as the events unfolded.

Pain Hustlers (2023) – (Netflix)

A film in which two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable – but not impossible.

Empire Records (ABC iview)

A group of misfits at an independent record shop pull together to raise money to buy the business while trying to beat a corporate giant to the prize.

CURSES! (Apple TV+)

A new spooky animated kids series from DreamWorks Animation. A longstanding family curse turns Alex Vanderhouven to stone – and now it’s up to his children, Pandora and Russ, and his wife, Sky, to save the day.

American Auto – Seasons 1 & 2 (Stan)

All episodes of the American sitcom that follows the offbeat executives and employees of a major automobile company in Detroit trying to adjust to a rapidly shifting industry.

28 Oct

Night Bloomers (SBS On Demand)

SBS Digital Originals – Night Bloomers. Image: SBS.

An SBS Digital Original horror anthology that sees stories from the Australian Korean diaspora come to life in a haunting five-part series premiering just in time for Halloween.

The Pope’s Exorcist (Binge)

A demonic exorcism movie starring Russell Crowe as the exorcist in question. As Anthony Morris wrote for ScreenHub:

There are truly so many exorcism and demonic possession movies that it is impossible to keep count. Catholic horror remains a genre that shows no signs of slowing down, and as more of the church’s real-world horrors come to light there is a genuine space to be something more. The Pope’s Exorcist does not take any of those chances. While it broaches some interesting Catholic taboos – particularly in regards to the Zovatto character whose sinful confessions hint at emotional depths the script has no interest in following through with – Avery is more interested in being a fun night out at the movies instead. The Pope’s Exorcist review: God only knows

Fellow Travelers (Paramount+)

Fellow Travelers. Image: Paramount+.

This new series, based on the novel by Thomas Mallon, is an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington and their lives across the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

29 Oct

Annika – Series 2 (ABC iview)

The Marine Homicide Unit returns just in time, as more unexplained murders wash up in Scotland.

Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure (ABC iview)

Image: ABC.

Lumley sets off on an epic journey across five countries and two continents along an ancient spice trail.

30 Oct

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor (Shudder)

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Man or. Image: Shudder.

In 2021, a group of internet sleuths travel to the remote Carmichael Manor, deep in the woods of the Rockland County, NY, site of the infamous 1989 Carmichael family murders which have gone unsolved to this day. What they discover are secrets that have been hidden away for decades and a terror that has been lurking in the shadows long before Hell House LLC.

Ecco Homo (DocPlay)

Australian directors Richard Lowenstein and Lynn-Maree Milburn tell the little-known story of provocateur, artist and performer Peter Vanessa ‘Troy’ Davies.

31 Oct

Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – Series 5 (Shudder)

Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Image: Shudder.

Horror’s new icons The Boulet Brothers are on the hunt to find the world’s next drag monster superstar in this brand new, star-studded fifth season of their hit reality competition show.