The Bear is getting a guaranteed Season 5

FX has officially renewed the critically acclaimed kitchen dramedy The Bear for a fifth season, hot on the heels of its fourth season debut.

The announcement was made by FX Chairman John Landgraf following the Season 4 premiere on June 26.

All four seasons, including the freshly dropped ten-episode fourth, are currently available to stream in Australia via Disney+.

Watch the trailer for The Bear Season 4:

‘The Bear continues to be a fan favourite worldwide,’ Landgraf said in a statement. ‘Their response to this season – as seen through incredibly high viewership – has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons. Year-in and year-out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story.’

Created by Christopher Storer and starring Jeremy Allen White (Shameless), Ayo Edebiri (Bottoms) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Andor), the fourth season sees Carmy, Sydney and Richie dig in for another round of chaos, growth and perfectionism at their reinvented fine dining restaurant. As ever, it’s not just about surviving the shift – it’s about elevating the work, and deciding what’s worth sacrificing to get there.

The series continues to feature a standout ensemble including Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and real-life chef Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon returning in key recurring roles.

The Bear‘s sophomore season swept the 2024 Emmys with a record-breaking 11 wins – the most ever for a comedy in a single year (don’t debate us on whether you think it’s funny or not!)– and it has consistently earned nods from virtually every major guild and critics’ body, including the Golden Globes, Peabody Awards and the SAG Awards.

The series has also been named an AFI Television Program of the Year for three years running.

Executive producers include Storer, Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer, sister to Christopher and a professional chef, continues to serve as Co-Executive Producer and Culinary Producer.

Season 4 currently holds an 85% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes – another indicator that The Bear isn’t cooling off anytime soon.

The Bear is currently streaming on Disney+ in Australia.