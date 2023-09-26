ABC iview: best new shows and premieres in October 2023

3 Oct
Old People’s Home for Teenagers – Series 2
Image: ABC.
Annabel Crabb narrates as a new group of teens and seniors who live in a retirement village join forces for for a feel-good intergenerational experiment.
Australia After War
From the Great War to modern conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, a look at what happens to soldiers when they come home from battle. Features stories from veterans and their loved ones as well as from war experts.
7 Oct
Last Night of the Proms 2023
The world’s most famous classical music festival returns, with Marin Alsop and a live audience from London’s Royal Albert Hall.
10 Oct
The 5 With Zan Rowe – Series 2
Image: ABC.
Rowe returns to interview stars in her signature style – starting with singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher.
16 Oct
Georgie Clarke’s Amazing Spaces – Series 11
Clarke builds a caravan, and also heads to Israel as the show returns for its 11th season. Meanwhile, others convert a train, a plane and a car.
18 Oct
Question Everything – Series 3
Wil Anderson, Jan Fran and other Australian comedians return to sieve the news in search of nuggets.
23 Oct
Spooky Files
Image: ABC.
An adventurous, comic and spooky live-action series exploring children’s relationships to fear – with some laughs along the way.
27 Oct
Empire Records
A group of misfits at an independent record shop pull together to raise money to buy the business while trying to beat a corporate giant to the prize.
29 Oct
Annika – Series 2
The Marine Homicide Unit returns just in time, as more unexplained murders wash up in Scotland.
Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure
Image: ABC.
Lumley sets off on an epic journey across five countries and two continents along an ancient spice trail.