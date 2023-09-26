News

ABC iview: best new shows and premieres in October 2023

From Question Everything to Old People's Home for Teenagers, there are some top new shows coming to the ABC this month.
26 Sep 2023
Paul Dalgarno

3 Oct

Old People’s Home for Teenagers – Series 2

Image: ABC.

Annabel Crabb narrates as a new group of teens and seniors who live in a retirement village join forces for for a feel-good intergenerational experiment.

Australia After War

From the Great War to modern conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, a look at what happens to soldiers when they come home from battle. Features stories from veterans and their loved ones as well as from war experts.

7 Oct

Last Night of the Proms 2023

The world’s most famous classical music festival returns, with Marin Alsop and a live audience from London’s Royal Albert Hall.

10 Oct

The 5 With Zan Rowe – Series 2

Image: ABC.

Rowe returns to interview stars in her signature style – starting with singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher.

16 Oct

Georgie Clarke’s Amazing Spaces – Series 11

Clarke builds a caravan, and also heads to Israel as the show returns for its 11th season. Meanwhile, others convert a train, a plane and a car.

18 Oct

Question Everything – Series 3

Wil Anderson, Jan Fran and other Australian comedians return to sieve the news in search of nuggets.

23 Oct

Spooky Files

Image: ABC.

An adventurous, comic and spooky live-action series exploring children’s relationships to fear – with some laughs along the way.

27 Oct

Empire Records

A group of misfits at an independent record shop pull together to raise money to buy the business while trying to beat a corporate giant to the prize.

29 Oct

Annika – Series 2

The Marine Homicide Unit returns just in time, as more unexplained murders wash up in Scotland.

Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure

Image: ABC.

Lumley sets off on an epic journey across five countries and two continents along an ancient spice trail.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

