ABC iview: best new shows and premieres in October 2023

3 Oct

Old People’s Home for Teenagers – Series 2

Image: ABC.

Annabel Crabb narrates as a new group of teens and seniors who live in a retirement village join forces for for a feel-good intergenerational experiment.

Australia After War

From the Great War to modern conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, a look at what happens to soldiers when they come home from battle. Features stories from veterans and their loved ones as well as from war experts.

7 Oct

Last Night of the Proms 2023

The world’s most famous classical music festival returns, with Marin Alsop and a live audience from London’s Royal Albert Hall.

10 Oct

The 5 With Zan Rowe – Series 2

Image: ABC.

Rowe returns to interview stars in her signature style – starting with singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher.

16 Oct

Georgie Clarke’s Amazing Spaces – Series 11

Clarke builds a caravan, and also heads to Israel as the show returns for its 11th season. Meanwhile, others convert a train, a plane and a car.

18 Oct

Question Everything – Series 3

Wil Anderson, Jan Fran and other Australian comedians return to sieve the news in search of nuggets.

23 Oct

Spooky Files

Image: ABC.

An adventurous, comic and spooky live-action series exploring children’s relationships to fear – with some laughs along the way.

27 Oct

Empire Records

A group of misfits at an independent record shop pull together to raise money to buy the business while trying to beat a corporate giant to the prize.

29 Oct

Annika – Series 2

The Marine Homicide Unit returns just in time, as more unexplained murders wash up in Scotland.

Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure

Image: ABC.

Lumley sets off on an epic journey across five countries and two continents along an ancient spice trail.