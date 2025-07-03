10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

Curl up with this week’s streaming selection of movies for every film fan, whether you’re into surreal comedies and gothic horrors, or heartfelt dramas and global cult classics.

Here’s our selection of 10 great films that just got added to streaming.

After Hours (1985) – streaming on SBS On Demand

After Hours. Image: Criterion. 10 great films.

Director : Martin Scorsese

: Martin Scorsese Cast : Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette, Verna Bloom

: Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette, Verna Bloom Genre : Black Comedy, Thriller

: Black Comedy, Thriller Runtime: 97 minutes

Synopsis: An ordinary word processor’s attempt at a spontaneous night out spirals into a series of bizarre and unsettling encounters in New York City’s SoHo district.

Why watch it? Scorsese’s darkly comedic (and criminally underseen) take on urban isolation and the unpredictability of city life delivers a unique blend of suspense and satire. Watch the trailer.

The Lighthouse (2019) – streaming on Paramount+

The Lighthouse. Image: A24/Universal Pictures. 10 great films.

Director : Robert Eggers

: Robert Eggers Cast : Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson

: Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson Genre : Psychological Horror, Drama

: Psychological Horror, Drama Runtime: 109 minutes

Synopsis: Two lighthouse keepers in the 1890s grapple with isolation and mounting tension on a remote New England island.

Why watch it? The Lighthouse, while at times bizarre, is a haunting exploration of madness, power dynamics, and the human psyche, anchored by compelling performances. Watch the trailer.

Timestalker (2024) – to rent on Fetch and Apple TV

Timestalker. Image: BFI/Vertigo Releasing.

Director : Alice Lowe

: Alice Lowe Cast : Alice Lowe, Jacob Anderson, Nick Frost

: Alice Lowe, Jacob Anderson, Nick Frost Genre : Sci-Fi Comedy, Romance

: Sci-Fi Comedy, Romance Runtime: 89 minutes

Synopsis: Agnes finds herself reincarnated across centuries, repeatedly falling for the wrong man in various lifetimes.

Why watch it? This inventive narrative blends humor and introspection, offering a fresh take on love and destiny through time-traveling escapades.

Death Becomes Her (1992) – streaming on Binge and Paramount+

Death Becomes Her. Image: Universal Pictures. 10 great films.

Director : Robert Zemeckis

: Robert Zemeckis Cast : Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Bruce Willis

: Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Bruce Willis Genre : Dark Comedy, Fantasy

: Dark Comedy, Fantasy Runtime: 104 minutes

Synopsis: Two rivals discover a potion that grants eternal youth, leading to unforeseen and comically macabre consequences.

Why watch it? Having recently got the Broadway treatment in Death Becomes Her: the musical, now is a perfect time to revisit this campy, satirical look at vanity and immortality.

But I’m a Cheerleader (2000) – streaming on SBS On Demand, 7+, and Prime Video

But I’m A Cheerleader. Image: Roadshow Film Distributors. 10 great films.

Director : Jamie Babbit

: Jamie Babbit Cast : Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall, RuPaul

: Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall, RuPaul Genre : Satirical Comedy, Romance

: Satirical Comedy, Romance Runtime: 85 minutes

Synopsis: A teenager is sent to a conversion therapy camp, where she begins to question her identity and the camp’s intentions.

Why watch it? This queer pride classic offers a humorous yet poignant critique of societal norms and the journey to self-acceptance.

The Invisible Man (2020) – streaming on Prime Video and Paramount+

The Invisible Man (2020. Image: Universal Pictures. 10 great films

Director : Leigh Whannell

: Leigh Whannell Cast : Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen

: Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen Genre : Sci-Fi Horror, Thriller

: Sci-Fi Horror, Thriller Runtime: 124 minutes

Synopsis: A woman believes she’s being stalked by her abusive ex-boyfriend, who has developed the ability to become invisible.

Why watch it? A #MeToo-era reimagining of a classic tale, The Invisible Man delivers suspense and social commentary on gaslighting and abuse.

Our Little Sister (2015) – streaming on MUBI

Our Little Sister. Image: MUBI . 10 great films.

Director : Hirokazu Kore-eda

: Hirokazu Kore-eda Cast : Haruka Ayase, Masami Nagasawa, Kaho, Suzu Hirose

: Haruka Ayase, Masami Nagasawa, Kaho, Suzu Hirose Genre : Drama, Family

: Drama, Family Runtime: 128 minutes

Synopsis: Three sisters invite their teenage half-sister to live with them after their father’s death, forging new familial bonds.

Why watch it? A universally appealing and tender exploration of sisterhood and everyday life, Our Little Sister captures the beauty of human connections in the face of grief.

The Night of the Hunter (1955) – streaming on Prime Video

The Night of the Hunter. Image: MGM. 10 great films.

Director : Charles Laughton

: Charles Laughton Cast : Robert Mitchum, Shelley Winters, Lillian Gish

: Robert Mitchum, Shelley Winters, Lillian Gish Genre : Thriller, Film Noir

: Thriller, Film Noir Runtime: 92 minutes

Synopsis: A sinister preacher targets two children in his quest for hidden money, leading to a suspenseful chase.

Why watch it? Renowned for its expressionistic style and chilling narrative, this classic remains a standout in cinematic history.

The Forger (2022) – streaming on Stan

The Forger. Image: Palace Films/Stan. 10 great films

Director : Maggie Peren

: Maggie Peren Cast : Louis Hofmann, Jonathan Berlin, Luna Wedler

: Louis Hofmann, Jonathan Berlin, Luna Wedler Genre : Historical Drama, War

: Historical Drama, War Runtime: 116 minutes

Synopsis: A young Jewish man in Nazi Germany uses forged documents to assume new identities and survive.

Why watch it? Based on true events, The Forger offers a gripping portrayal of resilience and ingenuity during a dark chapter of history.

Firebird (2021) – streaming on SBS On Demand

Firebird. Image: Rialto Distribution. 10 great films.

Director : Peeter Rebane

: Peeter Rebane Cast : Tom Prior, Oleg Zagorodnii

: Tom Prior, Oleg Zagorodnii Genre : Romantic Drama, Historical

: Romantic Drama, Historical Runtime: 107 minutes

Synopsis: Set during the Cold War, a forbidden romance blossoms between a soldier and a fighter pilot in the Soviet Air Force.

Why watch it? A poignant tale of love and sacrifice, Firebird sheds light on the personal costs of societal repression.