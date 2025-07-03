News

10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

Discover 10 new films just added to streaming this week across genres, and find your next must-watch.
3 Jul 2025 16:08
Silvi Vann-Wall
The Forger. Image: Palace Films/Stan.

Curl up with this week’s streaming selection of movies for every film fan, whether you’re into surreal comedies and gothic horrors, or heartfelt dramas and global cult classics.

Here’s our selection of 10 great films that just got added to streaming.

After Hours (1985) – streaming on SBS On Demand

After Hours. Image: Criterion.
  • Director: Martin Scorsese
  • Cast: Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette, Verna Bloom
  • Genre: Black Comedy, Thriller
  • Runtime: 97 minutes

Synopsis: An ordinary word processor’s attempt at a spontaneous night out spirals into a series of bizarre and unsettling encounters in New York City’s SoHo district.

Why watch it? Scorsese’s darkly comedic (and criminally underseen) take on urban isolation and the unpredictability of city life delivers a unique blend of suspense and satire. Watch the trailer.

The Lighthouse (2019) – streaming on Paramount+

The Lighthouse. Image: A24/Universal Pictures.
  • Director: Robert Eggers
  • Cast: Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson
  • Genre: Psychological Horror, Drama
  • Runtime: 109 minutes

Synopsis: Two lighthouse keepers in the 1890s grapple with isolation and mounting tension on a remote New England island.

Why watch it? The Lighthouse, while at times bizarre, is a haunting exploration of madness, power dynamics, and the human psyche, anchored by compelling performances. Watch the trailer.

Timestalker (2024) – to rent on Fetch and Apple TV

Timestalker. Image: BFI/Vertigo Releasing.
  • Director: Alice Lowe
  • Cast: Alice Lowe, Jacob Anderson, Nick Frost
  • Genre: Sci-Fi Comedy, Romance
  • Runtime: 89 minutes

Synopsis: Agnes finds herself reincarnated across centuries, repeatedly falling for the wrong man in various lifetimes.

Why watch it? This inventive narrative blends humor and introspection, offering a fresh take on love and destiny through time-traveling escapades.

Death Becomes Her (1992) – streaming on Binge and Paramount+

Death Becomes Her. Image: Universal Pictures.
  • Director: Robert Zemeckis
  • Cast: Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Bruce Willis
  • Genre: Dark Comedy, Fantasy
  • Runtime: 104 minutes

Synopsis: Two rivals discover a potion that grants eternal youth, leading to unforeseen and comically macabre consequences.

Why watch it? Having recently got the Broadway treatment in Death Becomes Her: the musical, now is a perfect time to revisit this campy, satirical look at vanity and immortality.

But I’m a Cheerleader (2000) – streaming on SBS On Demand, 7+, and Prime Video

But I'm A Cheerleader. Image: Roadshow Film Distributors.
  • Director: Jamie Babbit
  • Cast: Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall, RuPaul
  • Genre: Satirical Comedy, Romance
  • Runtime: 85 minutes

Synopsis: A teenager is sent to a conversion therapy camp, where she begins to question her identity and the camp’s intentions.

Why watch it? This queer pride classic offers a humorous yet poignant critique of societal norms and the journey to self-acceptance.

The Invisible Man (2020) – streaming on Prime Video and Paramount+

The Invisible Man (2020). Image: Universal Pictures
  • Director: Leigh Whannell
  • Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen
  • Genre: Sci-Fi Horror, Thriller
  • Runtime: 124 minutes

Synopsis: A woman believes she’s being stalked by her abusive ex-boyfriend, who has developed the ability to become invisible.

Why watch it? A #MeToo-era reimagining of a classic tale, The Invisible Man delivers suspense and social commentary on gaslighting and abuse.

Our Little Sister (2015) – streaming on MUBI

Our Little Sister. Image: MUBI.
  • Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda
  • Cast: Haruka Ayase, Masami Nagasawa, Kaho, Suzu Hirose
  • Genre: Drama, Family
  • Runtime: 128 minutes

Synopsis: Three sisters invite their teenage half-sister to live with them after their father’s death, forging new familial bonds.

Why watch it? A universally appealing and tender exploration of sisterhood and everyday life, Our Little Sister captures the beauty of human connections in the face of grief.

The Night of the Hunter (1955) – streaming on Prime Video

The Night of the Hunter. Image: MGM.
  • Director: Charles Laughton
  • Cast: Robert Mitchum, Shelley Winters, Lillian Gish
  • Genre: Thriller, Film Noir
  • Runtime: 92 minutes

Synopsis: A sinister preacher targets two children in his quest for hidden money, leading to a suspenseful chase.

Why watch it? Renowned for its expressionistic style and chilling narrative, this classic remains a standout in cinematic history.

The Forger (2022) – streaming on Stan

The Forger. Image: Palace Films/Stan.
  • Director: Maggie Peren
  • Cast: Louis Hofmann, Jonathan Berlin, Luna Wedler
  • Genre: Historical Drama, War
  • Runtime: 116 minutes

Synopsis: A young Jewish man in Nazi Germany uses forged documents to assume new identities and survive.

Why watch it? Based on true events, The Forger offers a gripping portrayal of resilience and ingenuity during a dark chapter of history.

Firebird (2021) – streaming on SBS On Demand

Firebird. Image: Rialto Distribution.
  • Director: Peeter Rebane
  • Cast: Tom Prior, Oleg Zagorodnii
  • Genre: Romantic Drama, Historical
  • Runtime: 107 minutes

Synopsis: Set during the Cold War, a forbidden romance blossoms between a soldier and a fighter pilot in the Soviet Air Force.

Why watch it? A poignant tale of love and sacrifice, Firebird sheds light on the personal costs of societal repression.

Discover film & TV reviews on ScreenHub …

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

