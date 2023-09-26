DocPlay: new documentaries streaming in October 2023

Have a DocPlay account but don’t know what to watch? Our October highlights guide is here to help!

9 Oct

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

This multi-Emmy Award-winning series follows the late food writer and chef Anthony Bourdain as he travels the world to explore new cultures and cuisines. All twelve seasons will stream on DocPlay.

12 Oct

Hillsong: God Goes Viral

A Storyville documentary exploring the global megachurch Hillsong, charting its growth and exploring darker stories in the organisation.

16 Oct

United

A six-part series charting the story of A-League club Western United, as the team strengthens both its performance and its community amid the Covid pandemic.

19 Oct

Nuclear Now

This documentary by Hollywood heavyweight Oliver Stone makes the case for nuclear energy as the solution to the climate crisis.

26 Oct

Cold Case Hammarskjöld

In 1961, UN secretary-general Dag Hammarskjöld’s plane crashed fatally on African soil under mysterious circumstances. Danish director Mads Brügger investigate the case with fresh eyes, and discovers something sinister.

30 Oct

Ecco Homo

Australian directors Richard Lowenstein and Lynn-Maree Milburn tell the little-known story of provocateur, artist and performer Peter Vanessa ‘Troy’ Davies.