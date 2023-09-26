News

Prime Video: new shows and films streaming in October 2023

From Of An Age to Everybody Loves Diamonds, there are lots of good things to stream this month on Prime.
26 Sep 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Of An Age. Image: Roadshow Films.

Have a Prime Video account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.

1 Oct

The Offering

Oliver Park’s 2022 film follows a family dealing with loss … and also with an ancient demon trying to end them from the inside.

3 Oct

Make Me Scream – Halloween Special

A one-hour special featuring three celebrity teams playing a game where they have to face ‘terrifying’ scare zones while trying not to scream.

5 Oct

The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-bothering film based loosely on his early life and growth as an emerging filmmaker. As Anthony Morris wrote for ScreenHub:

A few blunt speeches aside, for a story partly about a disintegrating marriage told from a teenager’s point of view The Fabelmans is remarkably mature (and fault-free) about matters of the heart and human nature. It’s an often-rueful look at a crumbling family, even as it celebrates the joy of making movies; one wouldn’t work half as well without the other.

Technical trickery can delight an audience for a moment, but putting emotions up on screen? That’s the real magic.

The Fabelmans review: Steven Spielberg’s movies are dreams

6 Oct

Twin Flames

A series purporting to tell the true story of two women who are seduced by an online couple who profess that we all have a soulmate called a ‘Twin Flame’ – and that we should stop at nothing to be with our destined other half.

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe

This documentary dives headlong into the Twin Flames Universe, a virtual group led from suburban Michigan by YouTube influencers Jeff and Shaleia Divine.

9 Oct

One Shot: Overtime Elite – Season 1

Image: Prime Video.

Miniseries following the ups and downs of seven top US basketball players as they take on challenges and training in search of a professional career.

10 Oct

Mr Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe

A new documentary that takes a close look at the iconic television show from Canada that had an impact on multiple generations across its 39-year TV run.

11 Oct

Awareness

A 2023 film in which things get complicated for a teenager who has the ability to foist visual illusions on his chosen victims.

12 Oct

Mud, Sweat and Tears: Premiership Rugby – Season 1

A documentary with unprecedented access to the behind-the-scenes going-ons of premiership rugby.

In My Mother’s Skin

In this 2023 film, a young girl stranded in the World War II Philippines wants to care for her dying mother … but places her trust in a flesh-eating fairy.

13 Oct

Everybody Loves Diamonds – Season 1

Image: Prime Video.

A band of small-time Italian thieves manage to hoodwink top-level security to steal millions of dollars’ worth of diamonds from the Antwerp Diamond Centre.

15 Oct

Pantheon – Seasons 1 & 2

A young woman receives messages from an unknown number, claiming to be from her dead dad. IN investigating this, falls into a bigger conspiracy involving the singularity

Paddington

The 2014 outing by director Paul King that put everyone’s favourite Peruvian marmalade addict back on the map … assuming he ever left … which he didn’t … not really.

Paddington 2

The 2017 sequel to Paddington (2014) sees the marmalade muncher return for a new, entertaining adventure.

20 Oct

Upload – Season 3

A man gets the chance to customise his afterlife when his consciousness is uploaded to a virtual world.

Bosch: Legacy – Season 2

Bosch is back in this police procedural.

24 Oct

Of An Age

A Serbian ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother in this Melbourne-set film by Goran Stolevski. As Silvi Van-Wall wrote for ScreenHub:

It’s funny, it’s heartbreaking, and most of all it’s relatable to anyone who’s experienced first love – the kind that knocks you off your feet and turns your small, dull suburban world into something big, exciting and colourful.

Of An Age film is a tender and romantic Melburnian treat

Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles

Image: Prime Video.

A new documentary by Sally Aitkin about the beloved Australian children’s performers often described as The Beatles for kids.

26 Oct

Fitzek’s The Therapy – Season 1

The 12-year-old daughter of psychiatrist Viktor Larenz disappears under mysterious circumstances. Sebastian Fitzec’s novel gets the small-screen treatment.

27 Oct

Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose

28 Oct

The Pope’s Exorcist

A demonic exorcism movie starring Russell Crowe as the exorcist in question. As Anthony Morris wrote for ScreenHub:

There are truly so many exorcism and demonic possession movies that it is impossible to keep count. Catholic horror remains a genre that shows no signs of slowing down, and as more of the church’s real-world horrors come to light there is a genuine space to be something more.

The Pope’s Exorcist does not take any of those chances. While it broaches some interesting Catholic taboos – particularly in regards to the Zovatto character whose sinful confessions hint at emotional depths the script has no interest in following through with – Avery is more interested in being a fun night out at the movies instead.

The Pope’s Exorcist review: God only knows

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

