Prime Video: new shows and films streaming in October 2023

Have a Prime Video account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.

1 Oct

The Offering

Oliver Park’s 2022 film follows a family dealing with loss … and also with an ancient demon trying to end them from the inside.

3 Oct

Make Me Scream – Halloween Special

A one-hour special featuring three celebrity teams playing a game where they have to face ‘terrifying’ scare zones while trying not to scream.

5 Oct

The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-bothering film based loosely on his early life and growth as an emerging filmmaker. As Anthony Morris wrote for ScreenHub:

A few blunt speeches aside, for a story partly about a disintegrating marriage told from a teenager’s point of view The Fabelmans is remarkably mature (and fault-free) about matters of the heart and human nature. It’s an often-rueful look at a crumbling family, even as it celebrates the joy of making movies; one wouldn’t work half as well without the other. Technical trickery can delight an audience for a moment, but putting emotions up on screen? That’s the real magic. The Fabelmans review: Steven Spielberg’s movies are dreams

6 Oct

Twin Flames

A series purporting to tell the true story of two women who are seduced by an online couple who profess that we all have a soulmate called a ‘Twin Flame’ – and that we should stop at nothing to be with our destined other half.

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe

This documentary dives headlong into the Twin Flames Universe, a virtual group led from suburban Michigan by YouTube influencers Jeff and Shaleia Divine.

9 Oct

One Shot: Overtime Elite – Season 1

Image: Prime Video.

Miniseries following the ups and downs of seven top US basketball players as they take on challenges and training in search of a professional career.

10 Oct

Mr Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe

A new documentary that takes a close look at the iconic television show from Canada that had an impact on multiple generations across its 39-year TV run.

11 Oct

Awareness

A 2023 film in which things get complicated for a teenager who has the ability to foist visual illusions on his chosen victims.

12 Oct

Mud, Sweat and Tears: Premiership Rugby – Season 1

A documentary with unprecedented access to the behind-the-scenes going-ons of premiership rugby.

In My Mother’s Skin

In this 2023 film, a young girl stranded in the World War II Philippines wants to care for her dying mother … but places her trust in a flesh-eating fairy.

13 Oct

Everybody Loves Diamonds – Season 1

Image: Prime Video.

A band of small-time Italian thieves manage to hoodwink top-level security to steal millions of dollars’ worth of diamonds from the Antwerp Diamond Centre.

15 Oct

Pantheon – Seasons 1 & 2

A young woman receives messages from an unknown number, claiming to be from her dead dad. IN investigating this, falls into a bigger conspiracy involving the singularity

Paddington

The 2014 outing by director Paul King that put everyone’s favourite Peruvian marmalade addict back on the map … assuming he ever left … which he didn’t … not really.

Paddington 2

The 2017 sequel to Paddington (2014) sees the marmalade muncher return for a new, entertaining adventure.

20 Oct

Upload – Season 3

A man gets the chance to customise his afterlife when his consciousness is uploaded to a virtual world.

Bosch: Legacy – Season 2

Bosch is back in this police procedural.

24 Oct

Of An Age

A Serbian ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother in this Melbourne-set film by Goran Stolevski. As Silvi Van-Wall wrote for ScreenHub:

It’s funny, it’s heartbreaking, and most of all it’s relatable to anyone who’s experienced first love – the kind that knocks you off your feet and turns your small, dull suburban world into something big, exciting and colourful. Of An Age film is a tender and romantic Melburnian treat

Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles

Image: Prime Video.

A new documentary by Sally Aitkin about the beloved Australian children’s performers often described as The Beatles for kids.

26 Oct

Fitzek’s The Therapy – Season 1

The 12-year-old daughter of psychiatrist Viktor Larenz disappears under mysterious circumstances. Sebastian Fitzec’s novel gets the small-screen treatment.

27 Oct

Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose

28 Oct

The Pope’s Exorcist

A demonic exorcism movie starring Russell Crowe as the exorcist in question. As Anthony Morris wrote for ScreenHub: