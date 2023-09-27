Disney+: new shows and films streaming in October 2023

Have a Disney+ account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.

5 Oct

The Boogeyman

High-school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. A 2023 horror-thriller from the mind of bestselling author Stephen King.

6 Oct

Marvel Studios’ Loki – Season 2

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale in which Loki found himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop

A new documentary that delves into the life of pop singer Aaron Carter, who became a mainstay of the early 2000s pop scene, touring the world as a child solo artist with chart-topping hits like I Want Candy and earning the title The Little Prince of Pop from Michael Jackson. Just a few years after his rise to fame, Carter faced mental health struggles, experienced family turmoil, and grappled with addiction ― culminating in his untimely death in November 2022.

13 Oct

Goosebumps

The chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine’s bestselling books follows a group of five high-schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

Sound of the Police

A new documentary series exploring the often fraught relationship between African Americans and the police.

18 October

Living for the Dead

Living for the Dead. Image: Disney+.

From the creators of Queer Eye – five queer ghost hunters criss-cross the US, ‘helping the living by healing the dead’. As they explore some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations, they’ll shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories