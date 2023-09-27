News

Apple TV+: new shows and films streaming in October 2023

From Lessons in Chemistry to The Enfield Poltergeist, here are some highlights for Apple TV+ this October.
27 Sep 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Lessons in Chemistry. Image: Apple TV+.

Don’t know what to watch but have an Apple TV+ account? Here’s our guide to the best shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.

13 Oct

Lessons in Chemistry – Season 1

Brie Larson stars in Lessons in Chemistry. Image: Apple TV+.

A new series based on the bestselling 2022 novel by Bonnie Garmus. Set in the early 1950s, it follows Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

20 Oct

The Pigeon Tunnel 

John le Carré (David Cornwell) in The Pigeon Tunnel. Image: Apple TV+.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Errol Morris pulls back the curtain on the storied life and career of former British spy David Cornwell – better known as John le Carré, author of The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Constant Gardener. The film spans six decades as le Carré delivers his final and most candid interview, punctuated with rare archival footage and dramatised vignettes.

27 Oct

The Enfield Poltergeist

Olivia Booth-Ford as Janet Hodgson in The Enfield Poltergeist. Image: Apple TV+.

A new four-part documentary about the chilling true story of the world’s most famous poltergeist case – which took place between 1977 and 1977 in Enfield, England – through original audio recordings made inside the house as the events unfolded.

CURSES!

CURSES! Image: Apple TV+.

A new spooky animated kids series from DreamWorks Animation. A longstanding family curse turns Alex Vanderhouven to stone – and now it’s up to his children, Pandora and Russ, and his wife, Sky, to save the day.

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

