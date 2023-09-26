News

SBS On Demand: best new streaming shows in October 2023

From Erotic Stories to Night Bloomers, there are some great new shows coming to SBS this month.
26 Sep 2023
Streaming

Night Bloomers. Image: SBS.

5 Oct

Luke Nguyen’s India – Season 1

Luke Nguyen Sits In Front Of A Food Stall In India

Luke Nguyen’s India. Image: SBS.

Nguyen travels around Southern India, taking in the sounds, smells, colours and food. On the way, he speaks with local cooks and chefs, experts and others who show him the ropes.

Murder In… – series box set collection

Each feature-length episode of this series from France focuses on a murder mystery in a picturesque region in the country. A hugely popular show from 2013 that’ll have you pining for Europe.

Read: ABC iview: best new shows and premieres in October 2023

10 Oct

Alone: Frozen

6 Contestants From Alone Frozen Stand On A Hillside

Alone: Frozen – Season 1. Image: SBS.

Six Alone veterans take part in this extra-extreme challenge, relying on their skills, experience and ten chosen items to survive 50 days along the freezing coast of Labrador, Canada, home to the black bear and polar bear. 

Dreaming Whilst Black – Season 1

An aspiring filmmaker is languishing in a dead-end job until he decides to change things up and chase his dreams. But he still has to contend with financial and romantic woes and his own grasp on reality.

12 Oct

Hidden Assets – Season 2

2 Women And A Man Stand At The Edge Of A Port

Hidden Assets – Season 2. Image: SBS.

The Irish crime drama returns for a new season, with changes afoot at the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Thicker Than Water – Season 3

3 People Stand In A Forest With 2 Standing In The Background By A Barrel Fire

Thicker Than Water – Season 3. Image: SBS.

The third and final season of the Swedish drama that began in 2014 – along with seasons 1 and 2, which will also be streaming, for those who need to catch up. 

19 October

Every Family Has a Secret – Season 4

Noni Hazlehurst, Every Family Has A Secret - Photograph By David Dare Parker

‘Every Family Has A Secret’ host Noni Hazlehurst. Source: SBS / SBS/David Dare Parker.

Presented by Noni Hazlehurst, this popular observational documentary series follows Australians on life-changing journeys as they discover dark pasts, buried scandals and lost family.

Read: Stan: new shows and films streaming in October 2023

24 Oct

The Mission

Marc Fennell Stands In A Gallery With 2 Figures In Silhouette Behind Him

Marc Fennell – The Mission. Image: SBS.

In a new three-part SBS documentary series, Marc Fennell unpicks a 40-year international true crime mystery that stretches from a bush mission in Western Australia all the way to an overseas presidential mansion.

25 Oct

Significant Other – Season 1

A dramedy in which Sam’s planned suicide is interrupted by his neighbour, Anna, who’s having a heart attack, kickstarting a relationship that shows life is worth living.

27 Oct

Shoresy – Season 2

The Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization are back on their quest to be winners.

28 Oct

Night Bloomers

A Creepy Figure With Yellow Eyes Lurks Down A Dark Street

SBS Digital Originals – Night Bloomers. Image: SBS.

An SBS Digital Original horror anthology that sees stories from the Australian Korean diaspora come to life in a haunting five-part series premiering just in time for Halloween.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

