Binge: new shows and films streaming in October 2023

Have a Binge account but not sure what to watch this month? Let our highlights guide help you out.

5 Oct

Our Flag Means Death

Rhys Darby‘s Stede, The Gentleman Pirate, and Taika Waititi‘s Edward Teach, the legendary Blackbeard, take to the seas again in the hit swashbuckling comedy. Also stars Joel Fry and Vico Ortiz.

Read: Our Flag Means Death nails queer representation

Read: Vico Ortiz on Our Flag Means Death: ‘It’s amazing, it’s so queer’

7 Oct

Pearl (2022)

Ti West’s film, starring Mia Goth, sees a young woman on the brink of madness chasing stardom in 1918 to escape the cold and lonely reality of her parents’ farm.

Read: Pearl is a gory and glamorous masterpiece

10 October

The Real Housewives of Sydney

Binge’s new and reimagined edition of the reality TV franchise, the previous iteration of which was cancelled in 2019 after one season. Get ready for infighting, ostentatious wealth and a whole lot of drama.

Read: The Real Housewives of Sydney is back … give us strength

14 Oct

Shining Vale – Season 2

Shining Vale. Image: Binge.

The return of Courteney Cox as Pat Phelps, in a show about a family that finds itself living in a house with a terrible past – not that anyone except Pat notices.

15 Oct

Halloween (2018)

Jamie lee Curtis returns in the role of Laurie Strode and confronts veritable menace Michael Myres four decades after he first tried to kill her. Absolute scenes.

Read: Laurie Strode and the legacy of the final girl

16 Oct

Krapopolis – Season 1

A series set in Ancient Greece, where a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters have a crack at running one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

25 Oct

Celebrity Gogglebox Australia – Season 2

Viewers get to hang out, kind of, in the loungerooms of celebrities as they do their bit for the armchair critic industry.

28 Oct

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

The Pope’s Exorcist. Image: Sony Pictures.

A demonic exorcism movie starring Russell Crowe as the exorcist in question. As Anthony Morris wrote for ScreenHub:

‘There are truly so many exorcism and demonic possession movies that it is impossible to keep count. Catholic horror remains a genre that shows no signs of slowing down, and as more of the church’s real-world horrors come to light there is a genuine space to be something more.

‘The Pope’s Exorcist does not take any of those chances. While it broaches some interesting Catholic taboos – particularly in regards to the Zovatto character whose sinful confessions hint at emotional depths the script has no interest in following through with – Avery is more interested in being a fun night out at the movies instead.’

Read: The Pope’s Exorcist review: God only knows