Netflix: new shows and films streaming in October 2023

From The Fall of the House of Usher to Doona!, here are the October highlights for Netflix in Australia.
28 Sep 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Doona!. Image: Netflix.

Have a Netflix account but don’t know what to watch? Never fear – our October highlights guide will help you out.

4 Oct

Beckham

Promising never before-seen-footage, this docuseries follows footballer David Beckham’s rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom.

Oct 5

Lupin – Part 3

The series continues. As the media and police look to Claire and Raoul, an on-the-run Assane schemes to protect them from afar – but old foes are eager to thwart his plans.

Everything Now

Everything Now. Image: Netflix.

A new series about Mia, a 16-year-old recovering from an eating disorder who creates a bucket list of teen experiences to make up for lost time.

6 Oct

Fair Play (2023)

A film in which an unexpected promotion at a hedge fund pushes a couple’s romance to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.

11 Oct

Big Vape: Rise and Fall of Juul

In this docuseries, a scrappy electronic cigarette startup becomes a multibillion-dollar company, until an epidemic causes all sorts of problems.

12 Oct

The Fall of the House of Usher

The Fall of the House of Usher. Image: Netflix.

A new mini-series inspired by Edgar Allen Poe’s short story. To secure their fortune, two ruthless siblings build a family dynasty that begins to crumble when their heirs start dying one by one.

17 Oct

The Devil on Trial (2023)

A documentary about a boy possessed by the devil and the only time ‘demonic possession’ has been used as a plea in a US murder trial.

Rick and Morty – Season 7

Rick and Morty return for new adventures.

19 Oct

Neon

A new series about an aspiring reggaeton star and his best friends, who move to Miami in their quest for success.

20 Oct

Doona!

A new series in which a college student navigates life and school while dealing with the fact he lives with a former K-pop idol.

27 Oct

Pain Hustlers (2023)

A film in which two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable – but not impossible.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

