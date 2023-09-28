Netflix: new shows and films streaming in October 2023

Have a Netflix account but don’t know what to watch? Never fear – our October highlights guide will help you out.
4 Oct
Beckham
Promising never before-seen-footage, this docuseries follows footballer David Beckham’s rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom.
Oct 5
Lupin – Part 3
The series continues. As the media and police look to Claire and Raoul, an on-the-run Assane schemes to protect them from afar – but old foes are eager to thwart his plans.
Everything Now
Everything Now. Image: Netflix.
A new series about Mia, a 16-year-old recovering from an eating disorder who creates a bucket list of teen experiences to make up for lost time.
6 Oct
Fair Play (2023)
A film in which an unexpected promotion at a hedge fund pushes a couple’s romance to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.
11 Oct
Big Vape: Rise and Fall of Juul
In this docuseries, a scrappy electronic cigarette startup becomes a multibillion-dollar company, until an epidemic causes all sorts of problems.
12 Oct
The Fall of the House of Usher
The Fall of the House of Usher. Image: Netflix.
A new mini-series inspired by Edgar Allen Poe’s short story. To secure their fortune, two ruthless siblings build a family dynasty that begins to crumble when their heirs start dying one by one.
17 Oct
The Devil on Trial (2023)
A documentary about a boy possessed by the devil and the only time ‘demonic possession’ has been used as a plea in a US murder trial.
Rick and Morty – Season 7
Rick and Morty return for new adventures.
19 Oct
Neon
A new series about an aspiring reggaeton star and his best friends, who move to Miami in their quest for success.
20 Oct
Doona!
A new series in which a college student navigates life and school while dealing with the fact he lives with a former K-pop idol.
27 Oct
Pain Hustlers (2023)
A film in which two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable – but not impossible.
More streaming guides:
- ABC iview: new shows streaming in October 2023
- Stan: new shows and films streaming in October 2023
- Shudder: new shows and films streaming in October 2023
- BritBox: new shows and films streaming in October 2023
- SBS On Demand: new shows streaming in October 2023
- Prime Video: new shows and films streaming in October 2023
- Apple TV+: new shows and films streaming in October 2023
- DocPlay: new documentaries streaming in October 2023
- Disney+: new shows and films streaming in October 2023
- Binge: new shows and films streaming in October 2023
- Paramount+: new shows and films streaming in October 2023