Netflix: new shows and films streaming in October 2023

Have a Netflix account but don’t know what to watch? Never fear – our October highlights guide will help you out.

4 Oct

Beckham

Promising never before-seen-footage, this docuseries follows footballer David Beckham’s rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom.

Oct 5

Lupin – Part 3

The series continues. As the media and police look to Claire and Raoul, an on-the-run Assane schemes to protect them from afar – but old foes are eager to thwart his plans.

Everything Now

Everything Now. Image: Netflix.

A new series about Mia, a 16-year-old recovering from an eating disorder who creates a bucket list of teen experiences to make up for lost time.

6 Oct

Fair Play (2023)

A film in which an unexpected promotion at a hedge fund pushes a couple’s romance to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.

11 Oct

Big Vape: Rise and Fall of Juul

In this docuseries, a scrappy electronic cigarette startup becomes a multibillion-dollar company, until an epidemic causes all sorts of problems.

12 Oct

The Fall of the House of Usher

The Fall of the House of Usher. Image: Netflix.

A new mini-series inspired by Edgar Allen Poe’s short story. To secure their fortune, two ruthless siblings build a family dynasty that begins to crumble when their heirs start dying one by one.

17 Oct

The Devil on Trial (2023)

A documentary about a boy possessed by the devil and the only time ‘demonic possession’ has been used as a plea in a US murder trial.

Rick and Morty – Season 7

Rick and Morty return for new adventures.

19 Oct

Neon

A new series about an aspiring reggaeton star and his best friends, who move to Miami in their quest for success.

20 Oct

Doona!

A new series in which a college student navigates life and school while dealing with the fact he lives with a former K-pop idol.

27 Oct

Pain Hustlers (2023)

A film in which two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable – but not impossible.

