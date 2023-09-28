Paramount+: new shows and films streaming in October 2023

Have a Paramount+ account but don’t know what to watch? Let our highlights package for the month help you out.

4 Oct

The Really Loud House – Season 1

This series follows a 12-year-old boy as he goes on new adventures in the town of Royal Woods with his best friend, while also navigating the chaos of living in a family with ten sisters.

Monster High – Season 1

Monster High follows Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein and Deuce Gorgon, as they discover who they are, embrace their differences, and learn to be fierce and fearless at the one place they all belong.

5 Oct

Bargain

Bargain. Image: Paramount+.

A South Korean dystopian thriller series in which men are lured to a remote hotel under the guise of sexual encounters only to be caught in a trafficking ring where their organs are auctioned off to the highest bidder.

All of Those Voices (2023)

This music documentary examines Louis Tomlinson’s musical journey from One Direction onwards and promises an intimate and unvarnished view of his life and career.

7 Oct

Monster High 2 (2023)

This film follows Clawdeen, Draculaura and Frankie as they enter sophomore year at Monster High. The power of three is put to the test as they face even bigger challenges this year – new students, new powers, evolving friendships, and a threat that could change the world forever.

A Really Haunted Loud House (2023)

The ‘annual Halloween Spooktacular’ returns in this TV movie. Lincoln and his best friend Clyde skip the Loud family’s Halloween Spooktacular to attend a party hosted by the new cool kid at school, Xander, leaving his sisters to plan the annual event and grandiose neighbourhood performance.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (2023)

In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown in Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to it.

11 Oct

Anything for Fame (2023)

A new documentary examining contemporary celebrity in the internet age – AKA the virtual Wild West.

13 October

Frasier (Reboot)

It’s back! Filmed in front of a live studio audience, Frasier Crane is back to face new challenges, new relationships – and, surely, to give us a few good laughs along the way.

15 Oct

Girl in The Basement (2021)

A thriller about Sarah, a teenager imprisoned by her dad in the family basement for more than 20 years, while others in the family think she’s run off to be with her boyfriend.

19 Oct

The Burning Girls

The Burning Girls. Image: Paramount+.

A new series set in Chapel Croft, a village haunted by a dark and turbulent history, starring Samantha Morton and Ruby Stokes, who discover the truth can be deadly in a community with a bloody past.

25 Oct

Milli Vanilli (2023)

A new music documentary about Robert ‘Rob’ Pilatus and Fabrice ‘Fab’ Morvan who became international R&B superstars, before it all went very, very wrong.

26 Oct

Scream VI (2023)

Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave the past behind for a fresh start in New York City but soon find themselves fighting for their lives when a new killer starts a bloody rampage.

Read: Scream VI review: cue shrieks of delight

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion

Season 39 pits 24 returning contenders against each other, one of whom will take home their first victory.

28 Oct

Fellow Travelers

Fellow Travelers. Image: Paramount+.

This new series, based on the novel by Thomas Mallon, is an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington and their lives across the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

