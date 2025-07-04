IFFM 2025 to honour Indian cinema superstar Aamir Khan

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will welcome one of Indian cinema’s most influential figures in 2025, with actor, filmmaker and activist Aamir Khan confirmed as the festival’s official Chief Guest.

As part of the 16th edition of the event, the festival will present a major retrospective of Khan’s four-decade career, culminating in a screening and discussion of his latest feature, Sitaare Zameen Par.

Khan’s work has created a major impression artistically, socially, and commercially. His impact spans from genre-defining blockbusters like Lagaan, 3 Idiots, and Dangal, to socially driven dramas such as Taare Zameen Par and Secret Superstar. He was also named a TIME100 honouree for championing progressive stories that resonate far beyond the subcontinent.

IFFM’s 2025 retrospective will offer audiences a rare opportunity to revisit Khan’s most formative and socially resonant films. The centrepiece is Sitaare Zameen Par, a heartwarming tale of a basketball coach serving community service who finds new purpose mentoring a team of neurodivergent adults.

Following the screening, Khan will appear live on stage alongside Prasanna and Aparna Purohit, CEO of Aamir Khan Films, for a special in-conversation event. The session will offer an inside look at the creative process behind Sitaare Zameen Par, and explore Khan’s broader legacy as a storyteller of conscience.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM described Khan’s presence as transformative:

‘Aamir Khan is not just a cinematic legend but someone whose work reflects a deep humanity and a fearless commitment to social storytelling. His films have inspired generations – not just in India, but globally. We are honoured to welcome him as our Chief Guest and to spotlight a career that has made cinema a powerful vehicle for change.’

Khan himself expressed gratitude for the invitation:

‘I’m humbled and thrilled to be part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It’s a celebration of Indian cinema in all its richness, and I look forward to sharing my work and engaging in conversations that matter. With Sitaare Zameen Par, we’ve tried to tell a story that embraces neurodiversity with heart and honesty – and I’m so pleased it has found connection with audiences.’

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan MP welcomed the announcement, calling the festival ‘something for all families to enjoy’ and commending Khan as a strong voice for values ‘we treasure here in Victoria – equality and inclusivity.’

Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks added:

‘IFFM is a jewel in Victoria’s cultural calendar, and we’re proud to support its dynamic program and its role in bringing global stars like Aamir Khan to Melbourne.’

All about Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan. Image supplied by IFFM

From launching India’s coveted 100-crore club (Ghajini), to directing one of the most culturally impactful films on inclusive education (Taare Zameen Par), to producing India’s Oscar submission Laapataa Ladies (2024), Aamir Khan has persistently pushed the boundaries of what Indian cinema can achieve.

His films have earned acclaim and massive box office success across China, Japan, South Korea, the Middle East, and beyond – with Dangal alone becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

In addition to his work onscreen, Khan has also led change through television with the reform-driven talk show Satyamev Jayate, and through his climate-focused non-profit Paani Foundation.

As the 16th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne prepares to roll out its 2025 program (14–24 August), Khan’s retrospective already promises to be a must-see moment.

For program details and tickets, visit the IFFFM website.