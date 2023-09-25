News

 > Television > Streaming > Features

BritBox: new shows and films streaming in October 2023

What to stream on BritBox in Australia in October 2023.
25 Sep 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Payback. Image: BritBox.

Share Icon

Have a BritBox subscription but don’t know what to watch? Here are some shows and films coming to the service this month.

Shetland – Season 7 (1 October)

The return of the Scottish crime drama series based on the novels of Ann Cleeves.

Highclere: Behind the Scenes – Season 1 (3 October)

A show that promises ‘exclusive access to the real Downton Abbey’ (Highclere Castle), tracing the day-to-day life of Lord and Lady Carnarvon and their staff.

Read: Shudder: new shows and films streaming in October 2023

Love & Friendship (6 October)

Whit Stillman’s 2016 film about Lady Susan Vernon, who takes up temporary residence at her in-laws’ estate and takes it upon herself to play matchmaker on behalf of her daughter.

All Creatures Great and Small – Season 4 (10 October)

All Creatures Great and Small. Image: BritBox.

The fourth season of this new adaptation of author James Herriot’s cherished collection of stories. Fresh out of Glasgow Veterinary College, James follows his dream to become a vet in the Yorkshire Dales.

Warren – Season 1 (12 October)

A comedy series about a driving instructor who thinks the world is against him. Warren Thompson just wants an easy life: a clean house, a tidy garden, and a warm cup of tea. Unfortunately, he now finds himself living in a neighbourhood he doesn’t like, working in a job that he hates, and living with two teenage stepsons that he never wanted with his partner, Anne.

Cheerful Weather for the Wedding (13 October)

2012 film about a young woman who spends her wedding day worrying she’s about to marry the wrong man while her fiancé and former lover grow increasingly anxious downstairs. Stars Felicity Jones.

Read: Stan: new shows and films streaming in October 2023

Payback – Season 1 (19 October)

When Lexie’s husband is suddenly killed, she discovers that he was the money man for a notorious organised crime lord. She is forced to juggle two sides – the criminals trying to find the money they are convinced he stole from them, and the police seeking to solve the murder and bring down the criminal network.

Red Joan (20 October)

Trevoe Nunn’s 2018 British spy drama film, starring Judie Dench, about a woman exposed as the KGB’s longest-serving British spy.

Manhunt: The Night Stalker – Season 2 (26 October)

Manhunt. Image: BritBox.

DCI Sutton is tasked with reviewing an ongoing serial rape case, Operation Minstead. Fresh off his success catching a headline-grabbing killer, Sutton is asked to review the long-running inquiry into a notorious serial rapist, who terrorised southeast London for more than 17 years.

Mary Shelley (27 October)

Haifaa Al-Mansour’s 2017 film about Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin, who at 16 met 21 year old poet Percy Shelley, and the writing of Frankenstein.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

Related News

Feature Features Film Reviews Streaming
More
Features

Shudder: new shows and films streaming in October 2023

What to stream on Shudder in Australia in October 2023.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Stan, Netflix, Disney+, SBS, Binge and more

What's new to streaming in Australia from 25 September to 1 October 2023.

Paul Dalgarno
Reviews

Sex Education review: in search of a happy ending

The fourth and final season starts with loose ends, so will it manage to tie them up by the finale?

Stephen A Russell
Features

One Piece renewed at Netflix: season 2 predictions

One Piece live action has been renewed for season two at Netflix, which means some big things are on the…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Cassandro review: Gael García Bernal blazes in lucha libre biopic

Cassandro teases a great movie within a series of competently performed but rather undercooked narrative beats.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login