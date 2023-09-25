BritBox: new shows and films streaming in October 2023

Have a BritBox subscription but don’t know what to watch? Here are some shows and films coming to the service this month.

Shetland – Season 7 (1 October)

The return of the Scottish crime drama series based on the novels of Ann Cleeves.

Highclere: Behind the Scenes – Season 1 (3 October)

A show that promises ‘exclusive access to the real Downton Abbey’ (Highclere Castle), tracing the day-to-day life of Lord and Lady Carnarvon and their staff.

Love & Friendship (6 October)

Whit Stillman’s 2016 film about Lady Susan Vernon, who takes up temporary residence at her in-laws’ estate and takes it upon herself to play matchmaker on behalf of her daughter.

All Creatures Great and Small – Season 4 (10 October)

All Creatures Great and Small. Image: BritBox.

The fourth season of this new adaptation of author James Herriot’s cherished collection of stories. Fresh out of Glasgow Veterinary College, James follows his dream to become a vet in the Yorkshire Dales.

Warren – Season 1 (12 October)

A comedy series about a driving instructor who thinks the world is against him. Warren Thompson just wants an easy life: a clean house, a tidy garden, and a warm cup of tea. Unfortunately, he now finds himself living in a neighbourhood he doesn’t like, working in a job that he hates, and living with two teenage stepsons that he never wanted with his partner, Anne.

Cheerful Weather for the Wedding (13 October)

2012 film about a young woman who spends her wedding day worrying she’s about to marry the wrong man while her fiancé and former lover grow increasingly anxious downstairs. Stars Felicity Jones.

Payback – Season 1 (19 October)

When Lexie’s husband is suddenly killed, she discovers that he was the money man for a notorious organised crime lord. She is forced to juggle two sides – the criminals trying to find the money they are convinced he stole from them, and the police seeking to solve the murder and bring down the criminal network.

Red Joan (20 October)

Trevoe Nunn’s 2018 British spy drama film, starring Judie Dench, about a woman exposed as the KGB’s longest-serving British spy.

Manhunt: The Night Stalker – Season 2 (26 October)

Manhunt. Image: BritBox.

DCI Sutton is tasked with reviewing an ongoing serial rape case, Operation Minstead. Fresh off his success catching a headline-grabbing killer, Sutton is asked to review the long-running inquiry into a notorious serial rapist, who terrorised southeast London for more than 17 years.

Mary Shelley (27 October)

Haifaa Al-Mansour’s 2017 film about Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin, who at 16 met 21 year old poet Percy Shelley, and the writing of Frankenstein.