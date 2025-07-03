BritBox: best new shows streaming August 2025

BritBox: new in August

Nature’s Great Migrations (5 Aug)

Documentary series. Featuring Alec Baldwin, Stephen Fry and Thomas Fritsch, this series follows animals on their epic journeys around the planet.

One Night In … (6 Aug)

Reality series. Guests get the chance to spend a night at some of Britain’s most exciting attractions with no other visitors around, with Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe.

Love In A Cold Climate (7 Aug)

Miniseries. Three young aristocratic women find love while the world around them trundles towards war. Starring Alan Bates, Anna Popplewell and Jemima Rooper.

DI Ray Season 2 (8 Aug)

DI Ray Season 2. Image: BritBox.

Series. Kicking off two months after DI Ray’s suspension, Season 2 throws her straight back into a homicide investigation after a drive-by shooting kills a young nurse and a prominent crime boss. Tension ignites between rival gangs, forcing DI Ray to navigate a complex web of crime to uncover the truth before a gang war erupts.

Starring Parminder Nagra, Gemma Whelan and Sam Baker-Jones. Watch the trailer.

The Blue Planet Season 2 (12 Aug)

Documentary series. The rich tapestry of life in the world’s oceans is back in the sights of David Attenborough for the return of this landmark nature series.

Lost And Found in the Lakes (13 Aug)

Lost And Found In The Lakes. Image: BritBox.

Series. The series will follow Helen and her team of experts as they attempt to reunite people with the treasured possessions they’d feared were gone forever, capturing the drama and suspense of uncovering the lost items, as well as talking to the people who have an emotional connection to both the area and the items lost.

Presented by Helen Skelton.

Fear (14 August)

Fear. Image: BritBox.

Series. Excited to make a fresh start away from London, Martyn (Martin Compston) and Rebecca (Anjli Mohindra) move into a beautiful house in Glasgow with their two young children. At first the new home seems idyllic, but when their neighbour Jan (Solly McLeod) makes unnerving comments to Rebecca it turns out to be the start of something far more sinister.

Unforgotten Season 5 (21 August)

Unforgotten Season 5. Image: BritBox.

Series. Human remains are discovered in a newly renovated historical property in West London. But is this a murder dating back to the 1930s or has the body been disposed of more recently?

Sanjeev Bhaskar is back to lead the team alongside Sinéad Keenan, who plays his new partner DCI James.

Professor T Season 4 (28 August)

Professor T. Image: BritBox.

Series. Ben Miller returns as Professor Jasper Tempest, a genius Cambridge University criminologist with OCD and an overbearing mother, to assist the police in solving crime.

The series kicks off six months after the events of the previous season and delves into the confrontation of a new wave of dangerous crimes in Cambridge, whilst romantic trysts blur the lines between professional and personal relationships.

Starring Ben Miller, Frances De La Tour and Juliet Aubrey.

BritBox: recent highlights

Outrageous (24 July)

Outrageous. Image: BritBox.

Series. Based on the extraordinary true story of the infamous Mitford sisters – six aristocratic women who shocked 1930s Britain with their scandalous choices and deeply divided loyalties. Set against a backdrop of glamour, political upheaval and social change, this bold new series unpacks the rivalries, betrayals and forbidden romances that captivated a nation.

From Nancy’s razor-sharp wit and literary ambition to Diana’s affair with British fascist leader Oswald Mosley, the Mitfords defied expectations and tore through the conventions of their class.

Starring Bessie Carter, Joanna Vanderham, Anna Chancellor, Jack Farthing and James Purefoy. Watch the trailer.

The Bay Season 5 (30 July)

The Bay Season 5. Image: BritBox.

Series. When 23-year-old university student Hannah is found dead by the docks, DS Jenn Townsend role as a family liaison officer pulls her into a deeply personal investigation. As she uncovers hidden friendships and secret liaisons within Hannah’s life, Jenn is forced to confront her own grief while navigating a divided family.

Starring Marsha Thomason, Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher and Andrew Dowbiggin.

Discover more screen, games & arts reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.