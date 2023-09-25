News

Shudder: new shows and films streaming in October 2023

What to stream on Shudder in Australia in October 2023.
25 Sep 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

V/H/S/85. Image: Shudder.

Don’t know what to watch but quite fond of getting scared from the comfort of your sofa? Here’s our guide to the new shows and films streaming on Shudder in Australia this month.

V/H/S/85 (6 October)

V/H/S/85. Image: Shudder.

The latest instalment in the popular found-footage anthology franchise, V/H/S/85 is ‘an ominous mixtape blending never-before seen snuff footage with nightmarish newscasts and disturbing home video to create a surreal, analogue mashup of the forgotten 80s’.  Starring Freddy Rodriguez, Dani Deetté, Justen Jones and Rolando Davila-Beltran.

Creepshow – Series 4 (13 October)

Creepshow. Image: Shudder.

Based on the 1982 horror comedy classic, Creepshow returns for a new season. Executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), Creepshow is billed as ‘a comic book coming to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page …’

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor (30 October)

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor. Image: Shudder.

In 2021, a group of internet sleuths travel to the remote Carmichael Manor, deep in the woods of the Rockland County, NY, site of the infamous 1989 Carmichael family murders which have gone unsolved to this day. What they discover are secrets that have been hidden away for decades and a terror that has been lurking in the shadows long before Hell House LLC.

Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – Series 5 (31 October)

Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Image: Shudder.

Horror’s new icons The Boulet Brothers are on the hunt to find the world’s next drag monster superstar in this brand new, star-studded fifth season of their hit reality competition show. With new competitors, their challenges, special effects makeup, costumes, and performances, it promises to be ‘truly terrifying and out-of-this-world’.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

