Squid Game Season 3 smashes Netflix viewing record in just three days

Season 3 of the global smash-hit Korean thriller Squid Game has premiered to record-breaking numbers on Netflix.

Within its first three days of debuting, the season has debuted at No. 1 in every ranked territory (including Australia), and clocked an astonishing 60.1 million views – setting a new record for the most-watched show in that timeframe.

The new season also quickly made Netflix’s all-time Top 10 for non-English TV, currently ranking ninth. It also became the only series ever to hit Netflix’s Most Popular list in its debut week, owing to the momentum of Seasons 2 and 3 combined.

Meanwhile, the earlier seasons have seen a spike in renewed interest: Squid Game Season 2 landed at No. 3 with 2.8 million views, and Season 1 re-entered the charts at No. 6 with 1.7 million views last week.

Lee Jung-jae’s return as Gi-hun (Player 456) has drawn universal acclaim, hailed as ‘one of the greatest television performances of all time’ in Decider.

Watch the trailer for Season 3 of Squid Game.

ScreenHub: 5 best new shows streaming this week

Squid Game: a cultural reset

Squid Game Season 3. Image: Netflix.

Since its explosive 2021 debut, Squid Game has become more than just appointment viewing – it’s reshaped cultural habits across the country. According to Netflix, Australian viewing hours of Korean content have increased nearly 40% since 2020, with Squid Game cited as the primary catalyst.

That influence goes beyond the screen: Korean language learning in Australia has boomed. Duolingo reported a 21% year-on-year increase in Australian users learning Korean as of late 2024. At the Korean Cultural Centre Australia, demand has far exceeded capacity.

‘After Squid Game became a global hit, there has been a noticeable increase in Australians’ interest in Korean culture,’ said Dr Yoon Sun-min, Director of the KCC, in a Netflix-issued press release. ‘Many students have shared that the show inspired them to explore the Korean language and culture.’

Meanwhile, Sydney’s Luna Park has hosted the sold-out Squid Game Live Experience for 12 consecutive weeks, inviting fans to play high-stakes games (without the fatal consequences).

What to expect from the final Squid Game

Season 3 picks up in the bloody aftermath of Season 2’s cliffhanger. Gi-hun is at his lowest, facing new betrayals, old enemies, and deadlier games. As he’s forced to make impossible choices, the cost of survival rises.

Lee Byung-hun returns as the enigmatic Front Man, whose shadowy dealings with the masked VIPs continue, while Wi Ha-jun reprises his role as detective Jun-ho, still searching for the truth behind the games – unaware there’s a traitor among them.

ScreenHub: Parasite composer Jung Jae-il to perform live score in Australian exclusive

Returning writer-director-producer Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history at the Emmys as the first Asian winner of Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, once again helms the show’s final chapter.

The cast includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Jo Yu-ri, Chae Kuk-hee, Lee David, Roh Jae-won, Jun Suk-ho, and a special appearance by Park Hee-soon.

Squid Game Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.