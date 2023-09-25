Stan: new shows and films streaming in October 2023

Don’t know what to watch but have a Stan account? Here’s our guide to the shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.

Navalny (2 October)

Eye-opening documentary about the investigation into the assassination attempt, via poisoning, on the Russian Opposition leader Alexey Navalny in 2020. Directed by Daniel Roher.

Love Triangle – Season 2 (5 October)

Love Triangle – Season 2. Image: Stan.

A number of singles are asked to forget what they their perfect partner should look like, and instead choose someone, sight unseen, based on a deeper connection. From the Producers of Married At First Sight.

Nancy Drew – Seasons 1–3 (9 October)

The 2019 TV series gets an outing on Stan, starring Kennedy McMann and Leah Lewis and based on the popular series of mystery novels about a teenage amateur sleuth published under the collective pseudonym Carolyn Keene.

Rugby World Cup 2023 (9 September to 29 October)

Every match of the Rugby World Cup 2023 with all the action from the tournament streaming ad-free, live and on demand, in 4K Ultra HD.

Once Upon A Time In America (10 October)

Sergio Leone’s controversial 1984 crime epic, starring Robert De Niro, Elizabeth McGovern and James Woods, received a record-breaking, nearly 20-minute applause at the 1984 Cannes Film Festival only to bomb at the box office on release, with furious reactions to its depictions of sexual assault.

Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 1 (11 October)

Sullivan’s Crossing. Image: Stan.

A scandal in the city forces neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan to flee and, in the process, try to reconnect with her small-town past.

Gone Girl (14 October)

David Fincher’s 2014 thriller, based on Gillian Flynn’s 2012 novel of the same name, was nominated for multiple awards, including an Academy Award nomination for its star Rosamund Pike.

Billy the Kid – Season 2 (16 October)

Tom Blyth returns as the outlaw gunslinger in America’s 19th-century wild west.

Ghosts – Season 4 (17 October)

It’s time to revisit Sam and Jay, a young couple who have inherited a mansion and plan to turn it into a B&B, not realising it’s haunted.

Ad Astra (18 October)

Brad Pitt stars in this 2019 science fiction film directed by James Gray. It’s the late 21st century and power surges risk destabilising humanity. Also stars Tommy Lee Jones and Liv Tyler.

Wolf Like Me – Season 2 (19 October)

Isla Fisher returns in the dramedy about an advice columnist and grieving single father and his daughter and, well, things get hairy …

The Northman (22 October)

Robert Eggers’ 2022 epic historical thriller stars Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk and Willem Dafoe. In short: a young Viking prince wants revenge for his father’s murder.

American Auto – Seasons 1 & 2 (27 October)

All episodes of the American sitcom that follows the offbeat executives and employees of a major automobile company in Detroit trying to adjust to a rapidly shifting industry.