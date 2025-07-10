Netflix’s Wednesday cast are coming to spook Sydney ahead of Season 2

Netflix is summoning fans of all things weird, woeful and wonderfully gothic as Wednesday returns for a second season.

Along with the Season 2 trailer drop and first look images, Netflix confirmed that the global cast tour will include a stop at Sydney Harbour this August.

Dubbed The Doom Tour, the marketing campaign will see the cast of Wednesday make their way through England, Poland, Italy, France, Romania, the US, Canada, South Korea and Australia.

The centrepiece of the Australian leg is called Wednesday Island – a full-scale immersive fan event hosted on Cockatoo Island/Wareamah on 16 August 2025.

Designed to ‘plunge guests into the eerie halls of Nevermore Academy’, the experience promises live performances, gothic installations, and immersive activations celebrating Netflix’s most-watched English-language series to date.

With registration and ticketing details still under wraps, eager fans can head here for updates, and for a chance to win a VIP double pass to what Netflix is calling a ‘festival to die for.’

Watch the Wednesday Season 2 trailer:

The event is timed to coincide with the two-part premiere of Wednesday Season 2. Part one lands on Netflix globally on 6 August 2025, with part two following on 3 September.

Returning to the black-and-purple halls of Nevermore Academy, Season 2 sees Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) face fresh foes, twisted family secrets, and a brand-new supernatural mystery – all while armed with her razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm.

Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar return alongside executive producer and director Tim Burton, who helms multiple episodes this season.

Billie Piper in Wednesday Season 2. Image: Netflix

Joining Ortega are returning cast members Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones, as well as newcomers Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper and Thandiwe Newton.

Guest appearances include franchise favourites like Fred Armisen and Christopher Lloyd, along with Joanna Lumley and Jamie McShane.

Registration details for Wednesday Island are expected soon. Until then, maybe sharpen your fencing skills or polish your cello while waiting for Season 2.

Wednesday Season 2 premieres on Netflix on 6 August.

Also on ScreenHub: The Big Bang Theory spawns ‘insane’ new offshoot Stuart Fails To Save The Universe



The Big Bang Theory is getting yet another spin-off. Yes, you read that right.



HBO Max has officially greenlit a new spinoff from The Big Bang Theory universe – and this time, the fate of the multiverse rests in the hands of comic book store owner Stuart Bloom.



In case you forgot (and we don’t blame you), Bloom owns The Comic Center of Pasadena, which Leonard, Sheldon, Howard and Raj regularly visit in the original series.



‘We’re excited to be continuing the legacy of The Big Bang Theory,’ said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content. ‘Much like the original series, this new chapter wouldn’t be possible without the vision and storytelling brilliance of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, as well as Zak Penn, who has brought fresh insight and a distinctive voice.’



Described as a self-aware, high-concept comedy that skews closer to Rick and Morty than Young Sheldon, the new series finds Bloom (played once again by Kevin Sussman) accidentally triggering multiversal collapse after breaking a device designed by Sheldon and Leonard.



He is consequently cast as a reluctant cosmic hero, joined by returning fan-favourite side characters Denise (Lauren Lapkus), geologist Bert (Brian Posehn), and quantum physicist Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie). Alternate versions of characters from the original series will also make appearances, according to the press release.