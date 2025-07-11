A Night At The Museum ‘reimagining’ is underway at 21 Laps

20th Century Studios is dusting off the display cases for another adventure inside the world’s most chaotic museum, with a new Night at the Museum film officially in development.

According to Deadline, Tripper Clancy (Stuber, I Am Not Okay With This) has been tapped to script the reimagining, under the banner of 21 Laps Entertainment – the production company helmed by Shawn Levy and Dan Levine, who were behind the original trilogy.

Emily Morris will oversee the project for 21 Laps, which has recently produced Stranger Things and All the Light We Cannot See.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the upcoming feature is said to introduce an all-new cast of characters and a standalone story set in the same magical museum universe.

It’s unclear whether this will serve as a reboot, a sequel, or something in between. For now, the term ‘reimagining’ is being used.

ScreenHub: 10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

The Night at the Museum franchise first opened its doors in 2006 with Ben Stiller playing Larry Daley, an everyman night guard who discovers that the museum’s exhibits come to life after dark.

The original film became a box office juggernaut, spawning two live-action sequels (Battle of the Smithsonian, Secret of the Tomb) and a 2022 Disney+ animated spinoff (Kahmunrah Rises Again). Together, the original trilogy grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Watch the original Night at the Museum trailer below:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Directed by Levy, the first three films also featured an all-star ensemble including Robin Williams, Owen Wilson, Rami Malek, Ricky Gervais, and the late Mickey Rooney.

The animated outing introduced a new generation of voices, with Joshua Bassett, Gillian Jacobs, and Zachary Levi joining the chaotic night shift.

This new chapter is one of several nostalgic properties being revived at 20th Century Studios as the company continues to mine its back catalogue for IP with four-quadrant appeal.

Stay tuned to ScreenHub for more updates as the new Night at the Museum project develops.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.

Also on ScreenHub: Solo Leveling: Netflix announces live-action remake of anime success



Netflix is levelling up its Korean slate with a live-action adaptation of Solo Leveling, the blockbuster fantasy-action webtoon that’s already been turned into an anime and a video game.



Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok (Lovely Runner, 20th Century Girl) will star as the series’ lead, Sung Jin-woo.



First debuting as a web novel on KakaoPage, Solo Leveling follows the rise of Sung Jin-woo, a so-called ‘E-rank Hunter’ who – after a near-death experience – unlocks a mysterious levelling system that transforms him into an unstoppable force.



As humanity’s last line of defence against monstrous creatures spilling out from interdimensional ‘Gates’, Jin-woo’s journey is part survival story, part power fantasy, and all spectacle.



The IP has since snowballed into a cultural juggernaut. Its webtoon racked up over 14.3 billion views globally, and its recent anime adaptation made history as the first Korean animation to sweep the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, taking home nine major wins including Anime of the Year and Best Action.



Now, with Netflix backing a big-budget live-action iteration, Solo Leveling looks poised to hit yet another medium with full force. The streaming giant promises ‘eye-popping VFX’, fantastical dungeon worlds, and some seriously monstrous adversaries.



Byeon Woo-seok is fresh off a surge of international acclaim. Fans know him by the nickname 만찢남 (literally ‘man straight out of a comic’), and he is one of Korea’s most sought-after actors.



The series will be helmed by co-directors Lee Hae-jun (Castaway on the Moon, My Dictator) and Kim Byung-seo (Cold Eyes, Ashfall), with production shared between Kakao Entertainment and SANAI Pictures.