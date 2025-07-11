News

A Night At The Museum ‘reimagining’ is underway at 21 Laps

Night at the Museum is back for more history hijinks.
11 Jul 2025 13:21
Silvi Vann-Wall
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb. Image: 20th Century Fox.

20th Century Studios is dusting off the display cases for another adventure inside the world’s most chaotic museum, with a new Night at the Museum film officially in development.

According to Deadline, Tripper Clancy (Stuber, I Am Not Okay With This) has been tapped to script the reimagining, under the banner of 21 Laps Entertainment – the production company helmed by Shawn Levy and Dan Levine, who were behind the original trilogy.

Emily Morris will oversee the project for 21 Laps, which has recently produced Stranger Things and All the Light We Cannot See.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the upcoming feature is said to introduce an all-new cast of characters and a standalone story set in the same magical museum universe.

It’s unclear whether this will serve as a reboot, a sequel, or something in between. For now, the term ‘reimagining’ is being used.

ScreenHub: 10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

The Night at the Museum franchise first opened its doors in 2006 with Ben Stiller playing Larry Daley, an everyman night guard who discovers that the museum’s exhibits come to life after dark.

The original film became a box office juggernaut, spawning two live-action sequels (Battle of the Smithsonian, Secret of the Tomb) and a 2022 Disney+ animated spinoff (Kahmunrah Rises Again). Together, the original trilogy grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Watch the original Night at the Museum trailer below:

Directed by Levy, the first three films also featured an all-star ensemble including Robin Williams, Owen Wilson, Rami Malek, Ricky Gervais, and the late Mickey Rooney.

The animated outing introduced a new generation of voices, with Joshua Bassett, Gillian Jacobs, and Zachary Levi joining the chaotic night shift.

This new chapter is one of several nostalgic properties being revived at 20th Century Studios as the company continues to mine its back catalogue for IP with four-quadrant appeal.

Stay tuned to ScreenHub for more updates as the new Night at the Museum project develops.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

