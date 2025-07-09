Untamed: Erica Bana and Same Neill headline Netflix wilderness thriller

Eric Bana trades his usual urban grit for untamed wilderness in Untamed, a new six-part mystery thriller landing on Netflix from 17 July 2025.

The limited series follows a murder investigation in Yosemite National Park that unearths long-buried secrets, both in the park and in the past of its lead character.

Bana stars as Kyle Turner, a special agent for the elite Investigative Services Branch of the US National Park Service. When a brutal death occurs in the depths of Yosemite, Turner is drawn into a web of danger that threatens to consume not just the case, but his own sense of self.

Watch the trailer for Untamed

Created by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant, American Primeval) and Elle Smith (The Marsh King’s Daughter), Untamed promises to ‘peel back’ back the idyllic image of America’s most famous national park to reveal something far darker.

Untamed. Image: Netflix.

‘Everyone thinks of Yosemite as this beautiful place with all the vistas and all the scenery,’ said co-showrunner Mark L. Smith in a Tudum press release, ‘but we were trying to touch on the dangers that are just beyond that.’

Joining Bana is fellow Aussie screen icon Sam Neill (yes we know he’s from New Zealand, but we get to claim one Kiwi as a freebie) as Paul Souter, Yosemite’s long-serving chief ranger and a friend to Turner.

The supporting cast includes Rosemarie DeWitt (La La Land) as Turner’s ex-wife Jill, Lily Santiago (La Brea) as rookie ranger Naya Vasquez, and Wilson Bethel (Daredevil) as wildlife officer Shane Maguire, a reclusive ex-military man who knows the land better than most.

‘Because Vasquez is new to the park, we get to see the park through her eyes,’ said co-showrunner Smith. ‘We get to understand what this job is, and see the beauty of the park, but also the dangers.’

Bana, Smith and Smith all serve as executive producers on the series, alongside John Wells (Maid), Escape Artists (Being the Ricardos), Steve Lee Jones (You Don’t Know Jack), and Cliff Roberts (The Midnight Sky). Untamed is a co-production between Warner Bros. Television Studios and John Wells Productions.

Untamed premieres globally on Netflix on 17 July.