What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, Paramount+, SBS, Disney+ and more

Netflix

The Devil on Trial (17 Oct)

A new documentary about a boy possessed by the devil and the only time ‘demonic possession’ has been used as a plea in a US murder trial.

Neon (19 Oct)

A new series about an aspiring reggaeton star and his best friends, who move to Miami in their quest for success.

Doona! (20 Oct)

Doona! Image: Netflix.

A new series in which a college student navigates life and school while dealing with the fact he lives with a former K-pop idol.

Stan

Billy the Kid – Season 2 (16 Oct)

Tom Blyth returns as the outlaw gunslinger in America’s 19th-century Wild West.

Ghosts – Season 4 (17 Oct)

It’s time to revisit Sam and Jay, a young couple who have inherited a haunted mansion and plan to turn it into a B&B.

Wolf Like Me – Season 2 (19 Oct)

Wolf Like Me. Image: Stan.

Isla Fisher returns in the dramedy about an advice columnist and grieving single father and his daughter and, well, things get hairy …

Read: Wolf Like Me reviewed: nicely calibrated madcap energy

Binge

Krapopolis – Season 1 (16 Oct)

A series set in Ancient Greece, where a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters have a crack at running one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

Paramount+

The Burning Girls (19 Oct)

The Burning Girls. Image: Paramount+.

A new series set in Chapel Croft, a village haunted by a dark and turbulent history, starring Samantha Morton and Ruby Stokes, who discover the truth can be deadly in a community with a bloody past.

ABC iview

Georgie Clarke’s Amazing Spaces – Series 11 (16 Oct)

Clarke builds a caravan, and also heads to Israel as the show returns for its 11th season. Meanwhile, others convert a train, a plane and a car.

Question Everything – Series 3 (18 Oct)

Wil Anderson, Jan Fran and other Australian comedians return to sieve the news in search of nuggets.

Disney+

Living for the Dead (18 Oct)

Living for the Dead. Image: Disney+.

From the creators of Queer Eye – five queer ghost hunters criss-cross the US, ‘helping the living by healing the dead’. As they explore some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations, they’ll shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories.

Read: Living for the Dead on Disney+ – need to know

Apple TV+

The Pigeon Tunnel (20 Oct)

John le Carré (David Cornwell) in The Pigeon Tunnel. Image: Apple TV+.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Errol Morris pulls back the curtain on the storied life and career of former British spy David Cornwell – better known as John le Carré, author of The Spy Who Came in from the Cold.

SBS On Demand

Every Family Has a Secret – Season 4 (19 Oct)

‘Every Family Has A Secret’ host Noni Hazlehurst. Source: SBS / SBS/David Dare Parker.

Presented by Noni Hazlehurst, this popular observational documentary series follows Australians on life-changing journeys as they discover dark pasts, buried scandals and lost family.

Prime video

Upload – Season 3 (20 Oct)

A man gets the chance to customise his afterlife when his consciousness is uploaded to a virtual world.

Bosch: Legacy – Season 2 (20 Oct)

Bosch is back in this police procedural.

DocPlay

United (16 Oct)

A six-part series charting the story of A-League club Western United, as the team strengthens both its performance and its community amid the Covid pandemic.

Nuclear Now (19 Oct)

This documentary by Hollywood heavyweight Oliver Stone makes the case for nuclear energy as the solution to the climate crisis.

BritBox

Payback – Season 1 (19 Oct)

When Lexie’s husband is suddenly killed, she discovers that he was the money man for a notorious organised crime lord.

