The Running Man trailer is here to show us dystopia never went out of style

Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for The Running Man, a high-octane reimagining of Stephen King’s dystopian thriller, directed by British auteur Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Last Night in Soho).

Starring Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick) in the lead role of Ben Richards, the film updates King’s 1982 novel – originally published under his Richard Bachman pseudonym – for a future just a few push notifications away.

Set in a society addicted to violence-as-entertainment, The Running Man revolves around a state-sanctioned game show where desperate contestants are hunted on live television for a growing cash prize.

Richards, a working-class everyman with a sick daughter, joins the show out of necessity – but quickly becomes a wildcard when his refusal to go down quietly turns him into a reluctant symbol of resistance.

As audiences lap up his every move, the system he’s fighting to survive begins to buckle under the weight of his popularity.

Watch the new trailer for The Running Man below:

Wright co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Pilgrim vs. the World collaborator Michael Bacall, promising the kind of propulsive storytelling and tonal tightrope-walking the director is known for.

The supporting cast is pretty stacked: Josh Brolin plays the show’s slick and sinister producer Dan Killian, alongside Colman Domingo, Emilia Jones, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Daniel Ezra, and Jayme Lawson.

Produced by Simon Kinberg, Nira Park and Wright himself, the film is a joint production between Kinberg Genre and Complete Fiction, in association with Domain Entertainment. It’s executive produced by George Linder (who also produced the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger adaptation), alongside James Biddle, Rachael Prior, Audrey Chon and others.

While it’s not yet rated, the film is expected to be a violent, fast-paced indictment of media sensationalism, surveillance culture and late-stage capitalism – delivered with Wright’s signature kinetic flair.

The Running Man is in Australian cinemas from 6 November 2025.