5 best new shows streaming this week

When No One Sees Us (30 June) – Max

When No One Sees Us. Image: Max. 5 best new shows.

Series. This first Spanish-produced series from Warner Bros, and streaming on Max, looks like a winner.

In Morón de la Frontera, Spain, Sergeant Lucía Gutierrez (Maribel Verdú) sets out to investigate the connection between the unusual suicide of a local teacher and a series of strange events during the first procession of Holy Week.

Meanwhile, American army special agent Magaly Castillo (Mariela Garriga) is sent to the nearby US Air Force base to probe the disappearance of a missing airman linked to commanding officer Colonel Seamus Hoopen. Watch the trailer.

Moni (3 July) – SBS On Demand

Behind the scenes of filming Moni with (L-R) 1st AD, Tin Pang, creator and writer Taofia Pelesasa, and director Alana Hicks. Image: SBS On Demand/ NITV. 5 best new shows.

Series. A gay Samoan man must reluctantly work out why his dead mother has unexpectedly plummeted from the heavens, and in doing so, learn to embrace his own truth. Led by creator, writer, and showrunner Taofia Pelesasa, director Alana Hicks, producer Nicole Coventry and executive producer Eliorah Malifa with Pelesasa Pics, the series stars Chris Alosio.

It’s part of the SBS NITV Digital Originals series for 2025, which was given a 4.5-star rating in ScreenHub, with the following comment on Moni:

‘Built on two strong performances and with a script that constantly finds new levels in their relationship, it’s a gripping drama that ramps up the tension while remaining grounded.’ Read more …

Watch the trailer.

The Cleaner Season 3 (3 July) – BritBox

The Cleaner Season 3. Image: BritBox. 5 best new shows.

Series. You’d best get cracking if you want to smash through Seasons 1 and 2 (both available on BritBox) before this one. Greg Davies returns in this (pretty dark) sitcom as Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, scrubbing up the messiest crime scenes while getting entangled in the lives of those left behind.

From a school reunion gone awkwardly wrong to a haunted lighthouse, a stately home ruled by a fearsome housekeeper, and even a royal wedding hit by scandal, Wicky’s clean-up jobs are anything but ordinary.

Starring Greg Davies, Steve Pemberton, Sharon Rooney and Ben Willbond. Watch the trailer.

Such Brave Girls Season 2 (4 July) – Stan

Such Brave Girls. Image: Stan. 5 best new shows.

Series. Brutal enough to make you wince, outrageous enough to make you gasp and funny enough to make it all worthwhile. This award-winning British comedy follows single mother Deb and her daughters, Billie and Josie. As the Season 1 blurb puts it: they’re vain, selfish, heavily in debt, desperate for affection and armed with nothing but poor judgement.

Sex, mental health, trauma, sibling rivalry, strained (to put it mildly) mother-daughter relationships – nothing’s off the table.

Created by Kat Sadler and starring Kat Sadler, Louise Brealey and Lizzie Davidson. Watch the trailer.

That Blackfella Show (5 July) – ABC iview

Ernie Dingo for That Blackfella Show. Image: ABC iview. 5 best new shows.

Coinciding with NAIDOC week, That Blackfella Show has been billed as Australia’s first First Nations variety program, broadcasting live in front of a studio audience on 7 July at 7.30pm on ABC TV and on ABC iview.

Hosted by Australian icon and Yamatji man Ernie Dingo, Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung woman and ABC News Breakfast host Bridget Brennan, and introducing Munanjali, Minjungbul and Wiradjuri man Isaac Compton as their studio sidekick, it’s set to be a big night of entertainment.

The line-up features guests and First Nation stars such as Steph Tisdell, Dane Simpson, Abbie Chatfield, Jimmy Barnes, Outback Tom, BARKAA and Kevin Kropinyeri, with music by Electric Fields, The Ripple Effect Band and Miss Kaninna.

Looks great!