Bruce Beresford’s The Travellers to hit Australian cinemas this October

Australian director Bruce Beresford (Breaker Morant, Driving Miss Daisy) returns to his roots with The Travellers, a heartfelt dramedy exploring the chaos and catharsis of returning home.

Set against the backdrop of small-town Australia, the film follows Stephen Seary (Luke Bracey), a charismatic stage designer living abroad, who reluctantly returns home to farewell his dying mother. What begins as a brief visit quickly unravels into an emotionally charged odyssey as Stephen is forced to confront the eccentricities of his family, an estranged father (Bryan Brown, Palm Beach), unresolved relationships, and the gravitational pull of his past.

Balancing pathos and sharp humour, The Travellers captures the friction between personal ambition and familial obligation.

Beresford, who both wrote and directed the feature, is no stranger to stories steeped in emotional nuance and cultural specificity. Speaking on the project, he described The Travellers as ‘a personal story about the collision of love, legacy, and the messiness of families – told with humour and heart.’

ScreenHub: Reckless: new First Nations ‘tense thriller’ rolls cameras in WA

The ensemble cast includes Susie Porter (Wentworth), Shubshri Kandiah (Beauty and the Beast), Celia Massingham (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), and Nicholas Hammond (The Sound of Music), rounding out a lineup of Australian screen talent.

Produced by Ambience Entertainment, the film is backed by Screen Australia, Sony Pictures International Releasing, Screenwest and the Government of Western Australia. Local landscapes and regional quirks are expected to play a major part in the film’s visual and thematic identity.

The new trailer for The Travellers is out now. Watch it below:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The Travellers will open in Australian cinemas on 9 October 2025.