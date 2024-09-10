BritBox streaming: best shows and films to stream in 2024

Have a BritBox account but don’t know what to watch? Let our month-by-month guides for 2024 help you discover some great new shows and films.

ScreenHub recommends: The Jetty

The Jetty. Image: BritBox.

Series. This new four-part thriller series explores how a fire, murder and an illicit love triangle are connected after a fire tears through a boat club in a scenic Lancashire town. Detective Ember Manning must uncover how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls. As she gets closer to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past and the town she’s always called home. Starring Jenna Coleman, Archie Renaux, Laura Marcus and Tom Glynn-Carney. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub recommends: Witness Number 3

Witness Number 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. A thrilling crime drama about a single mum whose life goes into a free fall after a single moment. Jodie runs a hairdressing salon and one day at work, she glances out of the window and unknowingly witnesses the lead-up to a murder. Jodie is subjected to a terrifying campaign of intimidation as the killer tries to terrorise her into silence. Starring Nina Toussaint-White, Sion Daniel Young, Sue Johnston and Clare Dunne.

ScreenHub recommends: Grace – Season 4

Grace – Season 4. Image: BritBox.

This new season of Grace begins with a vicious robbery at a secluded Brighton home, where thousands of pounds worth of beautiful antiques are stolen. Grace and Branson are drawn into a puzzling crime, and as Grace digs deeper, he unearths a web of ancient grudges. This web leads him down a dark, murderous trail through the world of Brighton antiques to untangle who is at the heart of this robbery. Starring John Simm and Richie Campbell.

ScreenHub recommends: Men Up

Men Up, a story about Viagra. Image: BritBox.

Film (2023). The story of the first ever drug trial in the world for Viagra, in Swansea, Wales, 1994. Men Up follows the story of a group of ordinary middle-aged men who meet on the trial and the effect this revolutionary pill has on their relationships at home. Starring Iwan Rheon, Paul Rhys, Steffan Rhodri, Phaldut Sharma and Mark Lewis Jones. Directed by Ashley Way.

ScreenHub recommends: After the Flood

Sophie Rundle in After the Flood. Image: Britbox.

Exclusive to BritBox. After a devastating flood, an unidentified man is found dead in a carpark. Police conclude he became stuck and drowned. But main character Joanna Marshall thinks there could be much more to the story. What will she uncover? A crime thriller series starring Sophie Rundle, Matt Stokoe and Jonas Armstrong.

ScreenHub recommends: Tom Jones

Tom Jones. Image: BritBox.

This four-part period drama TV series is adapted from Henry Fielding’s timeless novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, and is brimming with young love, betrayals, money, scandal, and a little bit of humour. Starring Australian actress Sophie Wilde (Boys Swallows Universe, Everything Now) who was recently nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award and won the AACTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Also starring Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon, Outlander), and Emmy Winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education).

ScreenHub recommends: Hullraisers – Season 2

Hullraisers. Image: BritBox.

Comedy about the ups and downs of life, friendship, and family for three women living in Hull, Yorkshire: self-described actress Toni, her sister Paula, and her best friend Rana. Starring Leah Brotherhead and Sinead Matthews.

ScreenHub recommends: Three Little Birds

Three Little Birds. Image: BritBox.

A life-affirming drama, written by Sir Lenny Henry and inspired by his mother’s stories about

leaving Jamaica in the 1950s for Great Britain. The show follows sisters Leah and Chantrelle, and their friend Hosanna as they start a new life in England. While we learn shocking truths about the lives they left behind, the voyage of discovery is not smooth sailing for our trio, but they are determined to succeed.

ScreenHub recommends: Ghosts – Season 4

Ghosts. Image: BritBox.

The doors of the crumbling country mansion creak open once more, seeing its living inhabitants and restless dead settle into a unique daily routine.