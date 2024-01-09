BritBox: new shows streaming in February 2024

Have a BritBox subscription but don’t know what to watch? Here are some shows and films coming to the service this month.

1 Feb

Three Little Birds

A life-affirming drama, written by Sir Lenny Henry and inspired by his mother’s stories about

leaving Jamaica in the 1950s for Great Britain. The show follows sisters Leah and Chantrelle, and their friend Hosanna as they start a new life in England. While we learn shocking truths about the lives they left behind, the voyage of discovery is not smooth sailing for our trio, but they are determined to succeed.

2 Feb

Churchill’s Secret

In this 2016 film, British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill suffers a stroke which is kept quiet from the rest of the world. Starring Michael Gambon.

5 Feb

The Great Pottery Throw Down

Ten potters from around the UK head to Stoke-on-Trent, the so-called home of pottery, in their quest to become Top Potter.

15 Feb

Silent Witness – Season 21

We’re back (again) with a team of talented forensic pathologists and scientists who direct their skills towards solving heinous crimes.

19 Feb

BAFTA Film Awards 2024

Coverage of the annual awards hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

8 Feb

Dalgliesh

Dalgliesh. Image: BritBox.

Based on PD James’s bestselling books about the enigmatic Inspector Adam Dalgliesh who, in the 1970s, must use his extraordinary skills to solve some of the most mysterious and complex criminal cases in England. Stars Bertie Carvel, Carlyss Peer and Jeremy Irvine.

22 Feb

Rules of the Game

Workplace thriller. When new HR Director Maya begins her job at Fly, she tries to shake up the old fashioned lads culture and begins investigating historic cases of misconduct. StarsMaxine Peake, Rakhee Thakrar, and Susan Wokoma.

29 Feb

Professor T – Season 3

Professor T. Image: BritBox.

The return of the popular crime series in which Professor Jasper Tempest, a genius Cambridge University criminologist with OCD and an overbearing mother, advises the police. Stars Ben Miller and Emma Naomi.

