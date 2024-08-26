BritBox: new shows & films streaming this week

BritBox: new to streaming

Murder in the Village: Who Killed the Doctor’s Wife? (27 August)

Docuseries. The decades-old, unsolved murder of a doctor’s wife in an otherwise idyllic English town is revisited in this docuseries. Starring Alex Lipitch and Katherine Rodden.

Operation Mincemeat

Film (2021). During WWII, two intelligence officers used a corpse and false papers to outwit German troops. With a star-studded cast, Operation Mincemeat is set in 1943 as the Allies are determined to launch an all-out assault on Fortress Europe. But they face an impossible challenge: to protect a massive invasion force from entrenched German firepower and avert a potential massacre. Starring Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald and Jason Isaacs. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recently added to streaming

My Generation (20 August)

Documentary (2017). Directed by David Batty, this film takes a look at the cultural revolution in 1960s England. Starring Michael Caine, David Bailey and Twiggy.

Witness Number 3 (22 August)

Witness Number 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. A thrilling crime drama about a single mum whose life goes into a free fall after a single moment. Jodie runs a hairdressing salon and one day at work, she glances out of the window and unknowingly witnesses the lead-up to a murder. Jodie is subjected to a terrifying campaign of intimidation as the killer tries to terrorise her into silence. Starring Nina Toussaint-White, Sion Daniel Young, Sue Johnston and Clare Dunne.

Pub Rescue with Tom Kerridge (13 August)

Series. Publican and chef Tom Kerridge is on a mission to reverse a trend which has seen Britain’s traditional pubs closing down at an alarming rate. Watch trailer.

Sister Boniface Mysteries – Season 3 (15 August)

Sister Boniface – Season 3. Image: BritBox.

The crime-solving, Vespa-driving nun is back on the case in this critically-acclaimed Father Brown spin-off. Lorna Watson (The IT Crowd, Forget Me Not) returns as Sister Boniface of St Vincents Convent. This season, a prestigious perfumer is found dead, a renowned organist is murdered mid-tune, and a cult sci-fi convention turns ugly when one of the guests is kidnapped. Starring Lorna Watson, Rupert Vansittart, Lorna Watson, Siobhan Redmond and Timothy West. Watch trailer.

How the Victorians Built Britain (6 August)

Series. Veteran journalist Michael Buerk makes his way around the United Kingdom in his quest to understand the many ways in which the Victorians created modern Britain.

What Remains (8 August)

Miniseries. A young couple moves into an apartment only to find the body of a young woman that had been missing for two years but never registered as missing, which leads to a deeper investigation into what actually happened. Starring Alexander Arnold, David Bamber and Jessica Gunning. Watch the trailer.

Soundproof (30 July)

Film (2006). In this drama, Chris is thrown from a high-rise balcony and suspicion falls on his flatmate Dean, who is profoundly deaf. Starring Susan Lynch, Joseph Mawle and Joanna Dunbar.

Baptiste – Season 2 (1 August)

Series. Julien Baptiste is back at work as a private detective finding runaway teenagers who don’t want to be found. But he is not the man we left at the end of Season 1. A horrific personal tragedy has left him heartbroken. He has grown estranged from his wife Celia and is looking for any distraction to consume him, be it the bottom of a bottle or a new case. Starring Tchéky Karyo, Fiona Shaw and Ace Bhatti.