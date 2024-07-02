News

BritBox: new shows streaming August 2024

From What Remains to Witness Number 3 – your guide to the best new shows to stream on BritBox in July 2024.
2 Jul 2024
Paul Dalgarno
What Remains. Image: BritBox.

New to BritBox in July

1 August

Baptiste – Season 2

Baptiste Season 2. Image: BritBox.

Series. Julien Baptiste is back at work as a private detective finding runaway teenagers who don’t want to be found. But he is not the man we left at the end of Season 1. A horrific personal tragedy has left him heartbroken. He has grown estranged from his wife Celia and is looking for any distraction to consume him, be it the bottom of a bottle or a new case. Starring Tchéky Karyo, Fiona Shaw and Ace Bhatti.

6 August

How the Victorians Built Britain

Series. Veteran journalist Michael Buerk makes his way around the United Kingdom in his quest to understand the many ways in which the Victorians created modern Britain.

8 August

What Remains

Miniseries. A young couple moves into an apartment only to find the body of a young woman that had been missing for two years but never registered as missing, which leads to a deeper investigation into what actually happened. Starring Alexander Arnold, David Bamber and Jessica Gunning.

13 August

Pub Rescue with Tom Kerridge

Series. Publican and chef Tom Kerridge is on a mission to reverse a trend which has seen Britain’s traditional pubs closing down at an alarming rate.

15 August

Sister Boniface Mysteries – Season 3

Sister Boniface – Season 3. Image: BritBox.

The crime-solving, Vespa-driving nun is back on the case in this critically-acclaimed Father Brown spin-off. Lorna Watson (The IT Crowd, Forget Me Not) returns as Sister Boniface of St Vincents Convent. This season, a prestigious perfumer is found dead, a renowned organist is murdered mid-tune, and a cult sci-fi convention turns ugly when one of the guests is kidnapped. Starring Lorna Watson, Rupert Vansittart, Lorna Watson, Siobhan Redmond and Timothy West.

Read: BritBox – new shows and films streaming July 2024

20 August

My Generation

Documentary (2017). Directed by David Batty, this film takes a look at the cultural revolution in 1960s England. Starring Michael Caine, David Bailey and Twiggy.

22 August

Witness Number 3

Witness Number 3. Image: Britbox.
Series. A thrilling crime drama about a single mum whose life goes into a free fall after a single moment. Jodie runs a hairdressing salon and one day at work, she glances out of the window and unknowingly witnesses the lead-up to a murder. Jodie is subjected to a terrifying campaign of intimidation as the killer tries to terrorise her into silence. Starring Nina Toussaint-White, Sion Daniel Young, Sue Johnston and Clare Dunne.

27 August

Murder in the Village: Who Killed the Doctor’s Wife?

Docuseries. The decades-old, unsolved murder of a doctor’s wife in an otherwise idyllic English town is revisited in this docuseries. Starring Alex Lipitch and Katherine Rodden.

29 August

Operation Mincemeat

Film (2021). During WWII, two intelligence officers used a corpse and false papers to outwit German troops. With a star-studded cast, Operation Mincemeat is set in 1943 as the Allies are determined to launch an all-out assault on Fortress Europe. But they face an impossible challenge: to protect a massive invasion force from entrenched German firepower and avert a potential massacre. Starring Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald and Jason Isaacs.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

