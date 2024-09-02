BritBox: new shows and films streaming this week

BritBox: new to streaming

Death in Paradise – Season 13 (2 September)

Death in Paradise – Season 13. Image: BritBox.

Series. We’re back with DI Neville Parker for more murder cases on Saint Marie. Marlon confronts his future, Naomi lets loose to double date with Darlene, and Catherine finds herself embroiled in a murder case when an old friend becomes a suspect. New and returning faces arrive on Saint Marie, and Neville faces his biggest decision yet. Starring Ralf Little, Shantol Jackson, Don Warrington and Elizabeth Bourgine.

The Real Spies Among Friends (3 September)

Documentary (2022). In this documentary we get the real story of the Cambridge Spies – as explored elsewhere in the drama series A Spy Among Friends. Starring Roger Allam, Helen Fry and David Haig-Thomas.

The Jetty (4 September)

Series. This new four-part thriller series explores how a fire, murder and an illicit love triangle are connected after a fire tears through a boat club in a scenic Lancashire town. Detective Ember Manning must uncover how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls. As she gets closer to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present, and the town she’s always called home. Starring Jenna Coleman, Archie Renaux, Laura Marcus and Tom Glynn-Carney.

6 Days (6 September)

Film (2017). In this thriller directed by Toa Fraser, gunmen storm the Iranian Embassy in London and hold everyone inside hostage, after which the SAS sends their best soldiers to pull off a dangerous rescue mission. Starring Jamie Bell, Mark Strong and Abbie Cornish. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recently added

Murder in the Village: Who Killed the Doctor’s Wife? (27 August)

Docuseries. The decades-old, unsolved murder of a doctor’s wife in an otherwise idyllic English town is revisited in this docuseries. Starring Alex Lipitch and Katherine Rodden.

Operation Mincemeat

Operation Mincemeat. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Film (2021). During WWII, two intelligence officers used a corpse and false papers to outwit German troops. With a star-studded cast, Operation Mincemeat is set in 1943 as the Allies are determined to launch an all-out assault on Fortress Europe. But they face an impossible challenge: to protect a massive invasion force from entrenched German firepower and avert a potential massacre. Starring Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald and Jason Isaacs. Watch the trailer.

My Generation (20 August)

Documentary (2017). Directed by David Batty, this film takes a look at the cultural revolution in 1960s England. Starring Michael Caine, David Bailey and Twiggy.

Witness Number 3 (22 August)

Witness Number 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. A thrilling crime drama about a single mum whose life goes into a free fall after a single moment. Jodie runs a hairdressing salon and one day at work, she glances out of the window and unknowingly witnesses the lead-up to a murder. Jodie is subjected to a terrifying campaign of intimidation as the killer tries to terrorise her into silence. Starring Nina Toussaint-White, Sion Daniel Young, Sue Johnston and Clare Dunne.

Pub Rescue with Tom Kerridge (13 August)

Series. Publican and chef Tom Kerridge is on a mission to reverse a trend which has seen Britain’s traditional pubs closing down at an alarming rate. Watch trailer.