BritBox: new shows and films streaming July 2024

From Grace S4 to Bloodlands S2 – your guide to the best new shows and films to stream on BritBox this July.
1 Jul 2024
Paul Dalgarno
Grace – Season 4. Image: BritBox.

Have a BritBox account but don’t know what to watch? Let our monthly highlights guide help.

1 July

Agatha Christie’s Poirot: Complete Boxset

Agatha Christie’s Poirot: Image: BritBox.

Series. Based on Agatha Christie’s crime novels and short stories. Hercule Poirot, a famous Belgian detective, who has an impeccable knack for getting involved in a mystery, solves crimes along with Captain Hastings and Scotland Yard Chief Inspector James Japp. Starring David Suchet, Philip Jackson and Hugh Fraser.

2 July

Grace – Season 4

This new season of Grace begins with a vicious robbery at a secluded Brighton home, where thousands of pounds worth of beautiful antiques are stolen. Grace and Branson are drawn into a puzzling crime, and as Grace digs deeper, he unearths a web of ancient grudges. This web leads him down a dark, murderous trail through the world of Brighton antiques to untangle who is at the heart of this robbery. Starring John Simm and Richie Campbell.

4 July

British Gardens in Time

Series. Exploring four spectacular British gardens: Christopher Lloyd’s Arts and Craft Great Dixter; Georgian Stowe; Victorian Biddulph Grange; and Nyman’s. Starring Paul Copley.

11 July

Conviction: The Case of Stephen Lawrence

Conviction: The Case of Stephen Lawrence. Image: BritBox.

Series. Based on the true story of the 1993 murder of Black British teenager Stephen Lawrence, this series adapts the memoir In Pursuit of the Truth by DCI Clive Driscoll and follows the Lawrence family’s fight for justice, and the police investigation which finally led to the convictions of two of his killers in 2012, 18 years after Stephen’s death. Starring Steve Coogan, Hugh Quarshie and Sharlene Whyte.

18 July

The Chase – Seasons 1 & 2

Series. Set in a family-run veterinary practice in Yorkshire, England. Follows radically different siblings Anna and Sarah, whose long-held secrets threaten to tear them apart. Starring Gaynor Faye, Nicola Stephenson and Sunetra Sarker.

25 July

Bloodlands – Season 2

Bloodlands. Image: BritBox.

Series. When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as the legendary assassin, Goliath, DCI Tom Brannick and the accountant’s widow, Olivia Foyle, must keep each other dangerously close. Starring James Nesbitt, Lorcan Cranitch, Charlene McKenna and Victoria Smurfit.

30 July

Soundproof

Film (2006). Chris is thrown from a high-rise balcony and suspicion falls on his flatmate Dean, who is profoundly deaf. Starring Susan Lynch, Joseph Mawle and Joanna Dunbar.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

