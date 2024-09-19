BritBox: new shows & films streaming October 2024

BritBox: new in October

1 October

Silent Witness – Seasons 22–25

Silent Witness Season 22. Image: BritBox.

Series. This award-winning series follows forensic pathologist Dr. Nikki Alexander and forensic pathologist Jack Hogson as the pair uncover the mysterious goings-on behind a trail of murders and assassinations only to discover that the source of the murders might be closer to home than first anticipated. Starring Emilia Fox, David Caves and Richard Linten.

8 October

Britain’s Scenic Railways

Series. Traversing tantalising mountains and splendid shorelines, enjoy the luscious landscapes that can be seen during a selection of Britain’s most scenic railway journeys. Starring Bill Paterson, Alex Hunter and Mike Maher.

10 October

Shetland – Season 8

Shetland Season 8. Image: BritBox.

Series. The award-winning crime drama set in the remote Scottish Shetland Islands returns. Policing in the ultra-remote communities found in the northern Scottish Shetland islands requires both grit and ingenuity. Season 8 sees a brand new leading character to keep viewers captivated. Watch Detective Investigator Ruth Calder as she is challenged to head up a tricky London gangland murder investigation that takes her back to her childhood hometown in the Shetland Islands. Starring Ashley Jensen, Phyllis Logan and Dawn Steele.

15 October

Film (2011). The self-destructive love affair with a Royal Air Force pilot and the wife of a British Judge is exposed. Starring Rachel Weisz, Tom Hiddleston and Ann Mitchell. Watch the trailer.

18 October

Passenger

Passenger. Image: SISTER/ All3Media/ BritBox.

Series. A mystery about a string of curious crimes. In the small Northern town of Chadder Vale, Former Police Detective Riya Ajunwa investigates a series of strange crimes that have townsfolk reeling, starting with a local girl who mysteriously disappears for 24 hours. Starring Wunmi Mosaku, David Threlfall, Rowan Robinson and Barry Sloane. Two episodes weekly.

22 October

Detectorists – Seasons 1–3

Series. Two eccentric metal detector enthusiasts spend their time trying to detect a fortune hidden just underground. Starring Mackenzie Crook, Toby Jones and Rachael Stirling.

24 October

Dalgliesh – Season 2

Dalgliesh S2. Image: BritBox.

Series. A TV adaptation of PD James’ international best-selling and much-loved Inspector Dalgliesh Mysteries. Inspector Adam Dalgliesh returns for a second season, solving unusual murders and revealing buried secrets alongside DS Kate Miskin as the pair uncover the desperation and depravity that drives people to murder. But as Inspector Dalgleish’s poetry career flourishes, he must dissect his own motives as he considers resigning from the police. Starring Bertie Carvel, Carlyss Peer and Alistair Brammer.

29 October

Film (2019). A father tells his son he is going to leave his mother while the couple are visiting, unleashing plenty of drama. Starring Annette Bening, Bill Nighy and Josh O’Connor. Watch the trailer.

31 October

Rillington Place

Series. A three-part drama about serial killer John Christie and the murders at 10 Rillington Place in the 1940s and early 1950s. Starring Stars Tim Roth, Nico Mirallegro and Samantha Morton.

BritBox: added in September

26 September

Avoidance – Season 2

Avoidance – Season 2. Image: BritBox.

Series. Season 2 of the comedy series follows Jonathan after his recent reinvention. He may have a new body, a new hobby and a lot of lycra, but he’s still stuck avoiding conflict and all the mess that it causes. Primarily, he’s determined to win back his ex-partner, Claire, and rebuild his family and make his son, Spencer, happy. Starring Romesh Ranganathan, Matthew Lewis, Aisling Bea and Lisa McGrillis.

20 September

Whisky Galore!

Film (2016). In this comedy based on Compton Mackenzie’s 1947 novel of the same name, Scottish islanders try to plunder cases of whisky from a stranded ship during World War II. Starring Naomi Battrick, Sean Biggerstaff and James Cosmo. Watch the trailer.

