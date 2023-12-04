BritBox: new shows streaming in January 2024

Have a BritBox subscription but don’t know what to watch? Here are some shows and films coming to the service in January.
4 Jan
Screw
A drama series that presents an uncensored, shocking and (darkly) funny reality being a prison-officer in Britain.
5 Jan
Love Sarah
In this film starring Celia Imrie, a young woman wants to open a bakery in Notting Hill, London, with a little help from her friends and relatives.
9 Jan
Death in Paradise: Christmas Special
A festive special of the long-running series in which a London detective finds himself on a Caribbean island investivating complex murders.
16 Jan
Father Brown – Season 11
Father Brown. Image: BBC Studios/Gary Moyes.
In the 1950s, Catholic priest Father Brown solves various crimes in his village, teaming up with fan-favourite Sister Boniface this season to solve a murder at an arts and crafts fair.
Ghosts – Season 4
The doors of the crumbling country mansion creak open once more, seeing its living inhabitants and restless dead settle into a unique daily routine.
19 Jan
Ondine
Starring Colin Farrell, this film sees an Irish fisherman finding a woman in his fishing net who may or may not be a selkie.
25 Jan
Maryland
Estranged sisters Becca and Rosaline learn to love and respect one another all over again after a tragic event, discovering their late mother had been living a double life.
26 Jan
Cracks
Starring Eva Green, this film delves into the relationships between girls at an elite boarding school.