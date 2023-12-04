News

BritBox: new shows streaming in January 2024

From Father Brown Season 11 to Ghosts Season 4 – the best new shows coming to BritBox in January 2024.
4 Dec 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Ghosts. Image: Britbox.

Have a BritBox subscription but don’t know what to watch? Here are some shows and films coming to the service in January.

4 Jan

Screw

A drama series that presents an uncensored, shocking and (darkly) funny reality being a prison-officer in Britain.

5 Jan

Love Sarah

In this film starring Celia Imrie, a young woman wants to open a bakery in Notting Hill, London, with a little help from her friends and relatives.

9 Jan

Death in Paradise: Christmas Special

A festive special of the long-running series in which a London detective finds himself on a Caribbean island investivating complex murders.

16 Jan

Father Brown – Season 11

Father Brown. Image: BBC Studios/Gary Moyes.

In the 1950s, Catholic priest Father Brown solves various crimes in his village, teaming up with fan-favourite Sister Boniface this season to solve a murder at an arts and crafts fair.

Ghosts – Season 4

The doors of the crumbling country mansion creak open once more, seeing its living inhabitants and restless dead settle into a unique daily routine.

19 Jan

Ondine

Starring Colin Farrell, this film sees an Irish fisherman finding a woman in his fishing net who may or may not be a selkie.

25 Jan

Maryland

Estranged sisters Becca and Rosaline learn to love and respect one another all over again after a tragic event, discovering their late mother had been living a double life.

26 Jan

Cracks

Starring Eva Green, this film delves into the relationships between girls at an elite boarding school.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

