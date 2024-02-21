BritBox: new shows to stream in March 2024

Have a BritBox subscription but don’t know what to watch? Here are some shows and films coming to the service this month.

5 March

Cash in the Attic – Season 16

The team is back to find hidden treasures in the homes of people who need to raise some cash before taking those items to auction.

7 Mar

Baptiste – Season 1

British TV drama in which Julien Baptiste, a retired police detective, specialises in missing-persons cases. Starring Tchéky Karyo, Tom Hollander and Jessica Raine.

14 Mar

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?

Mini-series. Bobby Jones finds a dying man over a cliff and seeks to uncover the mystery behind the victim’s last words. His friend, Lady Frances, joins him in what seems to be a potential murder case. Starring Will Poulter, Lucy Boynton and Daniel Ings.

19 March

Hope Street – Season 3 Part 2

Conclusion of this season in which new detective constable, Jo Lipton, arrives in Port Devine, alongside new police constable, Ryan Power, in this Irish crime drama series filmed in Northern Ireland. Starring Amara Karan, Stephen Hagan and Karen Hassan.

21 March

Hullraisers – Season 2

Hullraisers. Image: Britbox.

Comedy following the ups and downs of life, friendship, and family for three women living in Hull, Yorkshire: self-described actress Toni, her sister Paula, and her best friend Rana. Starring Leah Brotherhead and Sinead Matthews.

25 March

Mrs Wilson – Season 1

A grieving widow discovers comes to the discovery that her supposedly ideal husband in fact led many secret lives. Starring Ruth Wilson, Iain Glen and Fiona Shaw.

28 Mar

Obituary

Series combining dark comedy, crime and drama. 24-year-old Elvira Clancy is feeling unfulfilled, although she adores her job writing obituaries, but when she ‘accidentally’ kills a town low-life, she discovers she has a touch of untapped bloodlust. Starring Siobhán Cullen, Michael Smiley and Ronan Raftery.