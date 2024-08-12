BritBox: new shows streaming September 2024

BritBox: new in September

2 September

Death in Paradise – Season 13

Death in Paradise – Season 13. Image: BritBox.

Series. We’re back with DI Neville Parker for more murder cases on Saint Marie. Marlon confronts his future, Naomi lets loose to double date with Darlene, and Catherine finds herself embroiled in a murder case when an old friend becomes a suspect. New and returning faces arrive on Saint Marie, and Neville faces his biggest decision yet. Starring Ralf Little, Shantol Jackson, Don Warrington and Elizabeth Bourgine.

3 September

The Real Spies Among Friends

Documentary (2022). In this documentary we get the real story of the Cambridge Spies – as explored elsewhere in the drama series A Spy Among Friends. Starring Roger Allam, Helen Fry and David Haig-Thomas.

4 September

The Jetty

The Jetty. Image: BritBox.

Series. This new four-part thriller series explores how a fire, murder and an illicit love triangle are connected after a fire tears through a boat club in a scenic Lancashire town. Detective Ember Manning must uncover how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls. As she gets closer to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present, and the town she’s always called home. Starring Jenna Coleman, Archie Renaux, Laura Marcus and Tom Glynn-Carney.

6 September

6 Days

Film (2017). In this thriller directed by Toa Fraser, gunmen storm the Iranian Embassy in London and hold everyone inside hostage, after which the SAS sends their best soldiers to pull off a dangerous rescue mission. Starring Jamie Bell, Mark Strong and Abbie Cornish.

9 September

Call the Midwife – Season 13

Call the Midwife – Season 13. Image: BritBox.

Series. The return of group of midwives living in East London from the late 1950s to the late 1960s. It is now 1969, and more babies are being born in hospitals than ever before, putting added pressure on maternity beds across the country. But Poplar is coping better than most due to the work of Nonnatus House and the popularity of home births with the support of the Sisters. Starring Vanessa Redgrave, Laura Main and Jenny Agutter.

20 September

Whiskey Galore!

Film (2016). In this comedy based on Compton Mackenzie's 1947 novel of the same name, Scottish islanders try to plunder cases of whisky from a stranded ship during World War II. Starring Naomi Battrick, Sean Biggerstaff and James Cosmo.

26 September

Avoidance – Season 2

Avoidance – Season 2. Image: BritBox .

Series. Season 2 of the comedy series follows Jonathan after his recent reinvention. He may have a new body, a new hobby and a lot of lycra, but he’s still stuck avoiding conflict and all the mess that it causes. Primarily, he’s determined to win back his ex-partner, Claire, and rebuild his family and make his son, Spencer, happy. Starring Romesh Ranganathan, Matthew Lewis, Aisling Bea and Lisa McGrillis.

BritBox: August highlights

22 August

Witness Number 3

Witness Number 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. A thrilling crime drama about a single mum whose life goes into a free fall after a single moment. Jodie runs a hairdressing salon and one day at work, she glances out of the window and unknowingly witnesses the lead-up to a murder. Jodie is subjected to a terrifying campaign of intimidation as the killer tries to terrorise her into silence. Starring Nina Toussaint-White, Sion Daniel Young, Sue Johnston and Clare Dunne.

Sister Boniface Mysteries – Season 3

The crime-solving, Vespa-driving nun is back on the case in this critically-acclaimed Father Brown spin-off. Lorna Watson (The IT Crowd, Forget Me Not) returns as Sister Boniface of St Vincents Convent. This season, a prestigious perfumer is found dead, a renowned organist is murdered mid-tune, and a cult sci-fi convention turns ugly when one of the guests is kidnapped. Starring Lorna Watson, Rupert Vansittart, Lorna Watson, Siobhan Redmond and Timothy West.

8 August

What Remains

What Remains. Image: BBC/ BritBox.

Miniseries. A young couple moves into an apartment only to find the body of a young woman that had been missing for two years but never registered as missing, which leads to a deeper investigation into what actually happened. Starring Alexander Arnold, David Bamber and Jessica Gunning.