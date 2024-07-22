New to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, AMC+, SBS, Prime and more

Netflix

The Decameron (25 July)

Series. As the bubonic plague spreads through Italy, a group of nobles and servants retreat to a villa, where their lavish getaway quickly spirals into chaos. Starring Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad and Lou Gala.

Stan

Devil’s Peak – Season 1 (24 July)

Series. Detective Benny Griessel hunts a well-meaning vigilante killer whose crimes are gaining popular support. Starring Hilton Pelser, Sisanda Henna and Shamilla Miller.

Olympic Games Paris 2024 (26 July to 11 August)

Paris 2024 is coming 26 July to Stan Sport, with a comprehensive on demand offering, including full replays, highlights and exclusive minis. The biggest moments will be showcased in 4K Ultra HD, a first for Olympics coverage in Australia, and with the largest range of channels: all events across more than 40 individual sport channels, an exclusive 24/7 Olympic News channel and four live & exclusive feature channels crossing between the big moments. Two exclusive daily shows will also keep fans informed – Olympics Daily and Paris Preview hosted by Tara Rushton and Adam Peacock,joined by a world class lineup of Olympic experts including Ash Barty, Grant Hackett, Nova Peris, Stephanie Rice and John Steffensen.

Jerry Maguire (27 July)

Film (1996). A sports agent has a moral epiphany that leads to him being fired, then works as an independent agent with the only athlete not to abandon him. Starring Tom cruise, Cuba Giiding Jr and Renée Zellweger.

Bend it like Beckham (28 July)

Film (2002). In spite of their parents’ ambitions for them, two young women set their sights on a professional football career. Starring Keira Knightley, Parminder Nagra and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

ABC iview

Interview With The Vampire – Season 2 (24 July)

Series. Based on Anne Rice’s iconic novel, this series follows Louis de Pointe’s epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy.

Would I Lie to You? – Season 17 (25 July)

Series. Rob Brydon hosts the seventeenth series of the award-winning comedy panel show, with Lee Mack and David Mitchell returning as the lightning-quick team captains.

Fifteen Love – Season 1 (28 July)

Series. Former tennis prodigy Justine Pearce makes a shocking allegation against her coach five years after an injury puts a stop to her career. The revelation forces everyone to reconsider what they thought they knew about their past success.

SBS On Demand

Dinosaur – Season 1 (22 July)

Series. A heartwarming Scottish drama, set in Glasgow. Nina’s life goes into a tailspin when she learns her sister and best friend is getting married to a man she’s known for a matter of weeks. What comes next would be hard for anyone, let alone someone facing their own personal challenges and becoming entangled in a new potential romance. Starring Ashley Storrie.

D.I. Ray (24 July)

Series. Detective Inspector Rachita Ray comes back to homicide a couple of months after suspension to investigate a fatal double shooting. The victims? Frank Chapman, the head of an infamous crime family and a local nurse caught in the crossfire. Will D.I. Ray get to the heart of the matter before further violence breaks out on Birmingham’s streets? Let’s hope so …

BritBox

Bloodlands – Season 2 (25 July)

Series. When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as the legendary assassin, Goliath, DCI Tom Brannick and the accountant’s widow, Olivia Foyle, must keep each other dangerously close. Starring James Nesbitt, Lorcan Cranitch, Charlene McKenna and Victoria Smurfit.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV

Candice Renoir – Season 9: AMC+ and Acorn TV (22 July)

After infringing the law by hiding Antoine’s amnesia, Candice is disciplined and not allowed to take part in any investigations. She’s told to either end her relationship with her superior or be transferred to the other end of France. Reduced to performing administrative tasks and sidelined in a tiny ground floor office, her unit is now headed by a top-notch investigator named Penelope Vallier. Staring Cécile Bois.

Tromeo and Juliet: AMC+ and Shudder (22 July)

Film. Tromeo, a filmmaker, falls in love with Juliet, the daughter of a former partner who tried to steal his business from him.

Prime Video

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (25 July)

Film (2024). Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, this action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organisation formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials, including author Ian Fleming. Starring Henry Cavill, Eiza González and Alan Ritchson.

Binge

The Curse Of Oak Island – Season 11 (23 July)

Series. The return of two brothers from Michigan ( Rick and Marty) who renew their efforts to discover the legendary treasure on Oak Island with sophisticated machinery. Starring Robert Clotworthy, Marty Lagina and Rick Lagina.

Perfect Pub Walks With Bill Bailey – Season 1 (24 July)

Series. Much-loved British comedian Bill Bailey does the tough yards by setting out on some of Britain’s best and most spectacular pub walks, accompanied by a series of celebrity guests. Starring Bill Bailey.

Lost Cities Of The Trojans – Season 1 (25 July)

Documentary (2021). New excavations in Troy and at several new sites in Greece bring the true story of Homer’s Trojan War into focus. Starring Rüstem Aslan and Elena Korka.

Swipe, Match, Murder: The Disappearance Of Grace Millane (26 July)

Documentary. Retelling the heartbreaking story of 22-year-old British backpacker Grace Millane, who who went missing in 2018 while on a Tinder date in New Zealand.

Apple TV+

Time Bandits (24 July)

Series. The first-ever television adaptation of the beloved cult classic movie and is created for television by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi. Guided by Lisa Kudrow, an eccentric crew of bandits embark on epic adventures while evil forces threaten their conquests and life as they know it. As the group transports through time and space, the gang stumbles upon fascinating worlds of the distant past while seeking out treasure, depending on Kevin to shed light on each situation.