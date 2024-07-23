Stan: new shows streaming August 2024

26 July–11 August

Olympic Games Paris 2024

​Every event, ad-free, live & on demand. Enjoy the largest range of channels and the most comprehensive on demand offering including full replays, highlights and exclusive mini matches plus, two exclusive daily shows hosted by world-class Olympics experts, including Ash Barty, Grant Hackett, Nova Peris, Stephanie Rice and John Steffensen, only on Stan Sport.

6 August

The TikTok Effect

Documentary. Marianna Spring, the BBC’s disinformation correspondent, explores the dark side of TikTok, investigating harmful behaviour that spills out into real life. Tracking down users, victims and past employees, she is able to expose how viral videos across the platform create ‘frenzies’, linking to behaviours that previously were seen as unacceptable and now are quickly becoming the new norm due to the rapid rise in popularity from the social media platform.

12 August

Critical Incident

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. A psychological crime drama delving into the complex world of policing and the consequences on those most vulnerable, the Stan Original Series Critical Incident is inspired by creator Sarah Bassiuoni’s (The Secrets She Keeps) real life experiences working as a lawyer in Western Sydney’s juvenile justice system. Filmed in Western Sydney’s Blacktown, Granville, Parramatta and Greenacre, the series offers a nuanced depiction of policing and criminality. Starring Akshay Khanna, Zoë Boe, Roxie Mohebbi, Hunter Page-Lochard and Jai Waetford.

Read: Critical Incident, Stan: streaming preview

16 August

Bel-Air – Season 3

Series. The return of the dramatic take on 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. Season 3 follows Will as he navigates summer in Bel-Air, as close alliances between unsuspecting characters are formed and the change of weather brings both personal and professional challenges for the Banks family. Starring Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman and Jimmy Akingbola.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars – Season 1

Series. Prepare to discover what happens behind the stage in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars Season 1. Tremendously fabulous fan-favourite queens, including RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 runner-up, Kween Kong, will return to the runway, pushing themselves beyond their limits during divine challenges in an attempt to take the crown and be marked the global queen.

18 August

The Fall of the House of Murdaugh

Series. A comprehensive look inside the case that confused observers across the globe. The three-part limited series boasts exclusive access to the family, friends and defence team of Alex Murdaugh, a previously distinguished attorney in South Carolina who was convicted of murdering his wife and son, uncovering several missing elements that have not yet been brought to light.

21 August

The Present

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Film (2024). Isla Fisher and Greg Kinnear play parents whose kids turn back time to try to save their marriage. When a brilliant boy discovers he can manipulate time by using an enchanted family heirloom, he and his siblings go back to the eve of their parents’ separation to try and change the outcome. As their schemes become more and more elaborate, they soon learn about family bonds and what they can and cannot control.

23 August

Boarders

Series. After a problematic video of a St Gilbert’s student goes viral, the school reacts by giving five underprivileged, inner-city teenagers high-level scholarships in an attempt to refresh their image. As the teenagers navigate the unfamiliar world of one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious boarding schools, Boarders uncovers complexities of race, class, money and power while following the teens on a journey of self discovery and coming of age. Starring Josh Tedeku and Jodie Campbell.

24 August

The Body Next Door

Docuseries. A three-part docuseries that explores one of the most bizarre true crime stories of recent times, uncovering the discovery of human remains found in small-town Beddau, a Welsh Village with a population of 7,000. What started as a prank involving a medical skeleton uncovers a real human body, wrapped in layers of plastic, presenting the mystery of who committed the crime, and who the victim is.

28 August–8 September

Paralympics Paris 2024

Every Event ad-free, live & on demand. The Paralympics will feature nearly 4,500 athletes from around the world, competing in 22 sports across various venues in Paris, including at the Eiffel Tower, the Chateau de Versailles and the Grand Palais.