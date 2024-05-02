Taskmaster Australia has a new cast for Season 2

Taskmaster Australia has confirmed the air date of their second season, and the comedy competition show gets a brand new cast to boot.

Tom Gleeson remains host, but with a brand new team of task-mastering comedians including Anne Edmonds, Jenny Tian, Josh Thomas, Lloyd Langford and Wil Anderson. They replace Season 1 contestants contestants Julia Morris, Nina Oyama, Luke McGregor, Jimmy Rees, and Danielle Walker.

Tom Cashman is also staying on as Gleeson’s sidekick, ready to test the wiles, wit and wisdom of the competing comedians.

If you’re not already familiar with the format, Taskmaster sees its contestants go head-to-head in weekly tasks that are often ridiculous, rambunctious and bewildering, in order to gain points and – most importantly – laughs.

The tasks teased for the upcoming season range from building scarecrows, to catching hot chips, and fielding a lesson with lemons.

Adapted from the BAFTA-winning, hit UK format of the same name, Taskmaster Australia was nominated for a Logie Award in 2023 and an AACTA award in 2024.

Taskmaster Australia returns to 10 and 10 Play from Thursday 23 May, at 7.30pm.