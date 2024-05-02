News

 > News

Taskmaster Australia has a new cast for Season 2

The returning season of Taskmaster Australia teases scarecrows, hot chips and lemon lessons.
2 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Taskmaster Australia Season 2 promo. Image: 10

Television

Taskmaster Australia Season 2 promo. Image: 10

Share Icon

Taskmaster Australia has confirmed the air date of their second season, and the comedy competition show gets a brand new cast to boot.

Tom Gleeson remains host, but with a brand new team of task-mastering comedians including Anne Edmonds, Jenny Tian, Josh Thomas, Lloyd Langford and Wil Anderson. They replace Season 1 contestants contestants Julia Morris, Nina Oyama, Luke McGregor, Jimmy Rees, and Danielle Walker.

Read: Gold Diggers’ Danielle Walker: ‘I found a rat in a stump on set’

Tom Cashman is also staying on as Gleeson’s sidekick, ready to test the wiles, wit and wisdom of the competing comedians.

If you’re not already familiar with the format, Taskmaster sees its contestants go head-to-head in weekly tasks that are often ridiculous, rambunctious and bewildering, in order to gain points and – most importantly – laughs.

The tasks teased for the upcoming season range from building scarecrows, to catching hot chips, and fielding a lesson with lemons.

Adapted from the BAFTA-winning, hit UK format of the same name, Taskmaster Australia was nominated for a Logie Award in 2023 and an AACTA award in 2024.

Taskmaster Australia returns to 10 and 10 Play from Thursday 23 May, at 7.30pm.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Features Film Digital Reviews Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts Opinions & Analysis All Screen
More
Reviews

Hacks Season 3, Stan review: savagely funny

Ava and Deborah need serious couples therapy as this comedy double act for the ages deepens the emotional beats.

Stephen A Russell
News

Rats in the Ranks launches DocPlay and NFSA partnership

Important Australian documentaries like Rats in the Ranks and Facing the Music will launch the new partnership.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall) in COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS Season 2_Photo BINGE_Lisa Tomasetti
News

Colin From Accounts reveals new cast for Season 2

Celeste Barber and John Howard join the cast for Season 2 of the successful Australian romantic comedy series.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Ella Purnell as Lucy in Fallout. Credit: Prime Video.
Opinions & Analysis

Fallout on Prime incorporates the best elements of gameplay

Fallout the series adapts the game to satisfy fans, while offering a great standalone story for newcomers.

The Conversation
Colin From Accounts season 2. Image: Binge.
Streaming Content

Binge: new shows streaming May 2024

From Turtles All The Way Down to Colin From Accounts – your guide to the best shows and films to…

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login