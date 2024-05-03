News

 > Features

Eric, Netflix – streaming preview

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as a distressed father and puppeteer searching for his son in the new Netflix emotional thriller series.
3 May 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Benedict Cumberbatch in Eric. Image: Netflix.

Streaming

Benedict Cumberbatch in Eric. Image: Netflix.

Share Icon

What is this?

Set in 1980s New York, Eric is a new emotional thriller series following the desperate search of a father when his nine-year-old son disappears one morning on the way to school.

Vincent, one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show, Good Day Sunshine, struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar, becoming increasingly distressed and volatile. Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, Eric, convinced that if he can get Eric on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home. 

Benedict Cumberbatch as a puppeteer in Eric. Image: Netflix.

Who stars in Eric?

Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler, Clarke Peters.

Who’s the director?

Lucy Forbes, a BAFTA-winning UK director whose credits include This is Going to Hurt and The End of the F**ing World.

Who wrote the series?

Abi Morgan, whose previous writing and producing credits include The Split, The Hour, Shame and The Iron Lady.

Read: Netflix: new films and shows streaming in May

What does the creator of Eric have to say about the series?

Abi Morgan has said: ‘When I pitched the idea of a New York puppeteer on a quest to find his missing son, with a 7-foot-tall blue monster in tow, it’s to Netflix’s eternal credit that they jumped on board … Eric is a deep dive into the ’80s Big Apple, grappling with rising crime rates, internal corruption, endemic racism, a forgotten underclass, and the AIDS epidemic, exposing the divisions rife between parents searching for their child, a detective battling with a system that is broken, and a lost boy who may never come home, and asks where the real monsters lie. With puppets … lots of puppets.’

Gaby Hoffmann in Eric. Image: Netflix.

What’s the country of origin?

UK.

Where was Eric filmed?

Budapest and New York.

How many episodes?

Six x 60mins.

What’s the production company?

Sister (Chernobyl, This Is Going to Hurt, Landscapers) and co-produced by Little Chick (The Split). 

Who are the executive producers of Eric?

Abi Morgan, Jane Featherstone, Lucy Dyke, Lucy Forbes, Benedict Cumberbatch. Producer is Holly Pullinger.

Show me the trailer for Eric

When and where can I watch?

Eric is streaming on Netflix, from 30 May.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Photo by CardMapr.nl on Unsplash.
News

Telstra TV Box Office to shut down in June

Telstra TV Box Office, an app which provided films to rent and buy for streaming on demand, is closing for…

Silvi Vann-Wall
A woman and a man, both prisoners, hold hands, wearing concentration camp uniforms, in a still from The Tattooist of Auschwitz on Stan.
Reviews

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Stan review: love and horror combined

Adapted from the global bestseller, Stan's The Tattooist of Auschwitz balances the bleakness with the love.

Anthony Morris
Taskmaster Australia Season 2 promo. Image: 10
News

Taskmaster Australia has a new cast for Season 2

The returning season of Taskmaster Australia teases scarecrows, hot chips and lemon lessons.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Hacks Season 3, Stan review: savagely funny

Ava and Deborah need serious couples therapy as this comedy double act for the ages deepens the emotional beats.

Stephen A Russell
News

Rats in the Ranks launches DocPlay and NFSA partnership

Important Australian documentaries like Rats in the Ranks and Facing the Music will launch the new partnership.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login