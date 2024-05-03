Eric, Netflix – streaming preview

What is this?

Set in 1980s New York, Eric is a new emotional thriller series following the desperate search of a father when his nine-year-old son disappears one morning on the way to school.

Vincent, one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show, Good Day Sunshine, struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar, becoming increasingly distressed and volatile. Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, Eric, convinced that if he can get Eric on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home.

Benedict Cumberbatch as a puppeteer in Eric. Image: Netflix.

Who stars in Eric?

Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler, Clarke Peters.

Who’s the director?

Lucy Forbes, a BAFTA-winning UK director whose credits include This is Going to Hurt and The End of the F**ing World.

Who wrote the series?

Abi Morgan, whose previous writing and producing credits include The Split, The Hour, Shame and The Iron Lady.

Read: Netflix: new films and shows streaming in May

What does the creator of Eric have to say about the series?

Abi Morgan has said: ‘When I pitched the idea of a New York puppeteer on a quest to find his missing son, with a 7-foot-tall blue monster in tow, it’s to Netflix’s eternal credit that they jumped on board … Eric is a deep dive into the ’80s Big Apple, grappling with rising crime rates, internal corruption, endemic racism, a forgotten underclass, and the AIDS epidemic, exposing the divisions rife between parents searching for their child, a detective battling with a system that is broken, and a lost boy who may never come home, and asks where the real monsters lie. With puppets … lots of puppets.’

Gaby Hoffmann in Eric. Image: Netflix.

What’s the country of origin?

UK.

Where was Eric filmed?

Budapest and New York.

How many episodes?

Six x 60mins.

What’s the production company?

Sister (Chernobyl, This Is Going to Hurt, Landscapers) and co-produced by Little Chick (The Split).

Who are the executive producers of Eric?

Abi Morgan, Jane Featherstone, Lucy Dyke, Lucy Forbes, Benedict Cumberbatch. Producer is Holly Pullinger.

Show me the trailer for Eric

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

When and where can I watch?

Eric is streaming on Netflix, from 30 May.