Telstra TV Box Office to shut down in June

Telstra TV owners may have gotten a shock today when the company announced it would be shutting down its Box Office Service.

Telstra TV Box Office (formerly BigPond Movies) has operated as a movie streaming platform for a number of years, allowing users to purchase and rent films to watch on their TVs and other compatible devices.

The company announced today that it would shut down Box Office on 11:59PM on 30 June 2024.

In brief, this means a couple of things: Until 16 June 2024, users can rent movies from Telstra TV Box Office and watch any content in their library. But from 17 June 2024, they can’t rent any movies, and can only watch content that’s already in their Box Office library.

It also means that, from 30 June, Box Office users will not be able to watch any previously purchased movies or TV shows, unless they move them over to Fetch, Telstra’s new streaming partner. This is because Telstra TV will no longer have the right to make those titles available to stream.

Any moves to Fetch will not happen automatically – users will have to manually sign up for the new service and arrange a transfer of content. And it’s worth noting that this option will cease to be offered from 31 January 2025, so users will have to act fairly quickly.

Telstra TV Box Office will no longer be available on Telstra TV, web, Smart TV, and mobile apps from 30 June 2024.

To read more about the terms & conditions and how the change might affect you, head to the Telstra TV website.