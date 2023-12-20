New Australian TV & streaming shows in 2024

2024 is set to be a massive year for Australian TV and streaming titles. From Boy Swallows Universe to Bluey, here are ScreenHub’s most anticipated Australian series heading to your screens in 2024.

In a room below his house in 1980s Brisbane, Australia, Eli Bell answers a red telephone and begins a journey that will break his heart before ending it. Who's in it: Sophie Wilde, Travis Fimmel, Simon Baker.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Release date: 11 January.

Where to watch: ABC, ABC iView.

Release date: TBC.

A crime drama which follows a controversial murder trial as seen through the lens of the 12 jury members, ordinary members of the public with their own realities and struggles. Who's in it: Sam Neill, Frances O'Connor, Tasma Walton.

Where to watch: Binge.

Release date: TBC.

When the world's largest cattle station is left without a clear successor, generational clashes threaten to tear the Lawson family apart. Sensing this once great dynasty is in decline, the outback's most powerful factions – rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders and billionaire miners – move in for the kill. Who's in it: TBC.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Release date: TBC.

Shaun Micallef travels abroad with some of Australia's leading comedians to explore their cultural roots. Who's in it: Shaun Micallef, of course.

Where to watch: SBS, SBS OnDemand.

Release date: TBC.

When Jane, a cocky Korean-Australian Adoptee gets called-out for being a 'fake Asian' and is accused of having a 'white man fetish', she throws herself into an unceremonious quest to reprogram her whitewashed libido, only to find that she is embarrassingly inadequate and way out of her depth. Who's in it: Ra Chapman, Chris Pang.

Where to watch: ABC, ABC iView.

Release date: TBC.

Season 2 will further explore the dangerous world of Kings Cross, as John Ibrahim expands his empire into the booming queer nightclub scene. Set against the backdrop of the ecstasy-fueled 2000s, the stakes are higher than ever before, and everyone wants a piece – including John's two younger brothers. Who's in it: Lincoln Younes, Tim Roth.

Where to watch: Stan.

Release date: TBC.

What’s it about : The third series of fast-paced comedy about high-end contracts lawyer Helen Tudor-Fisk, who is forced to take a job at a shabby, suburban law firm following a humiliating marriage breakdown and a professional fall from grace.

The third series of fast-paced comedy about high-end contracts lawyer Helen Tudor-Fisk, who is forced to take a job at a shabby, suburban law firm following a humiliating marriage breakdown and a professional fall from grace. Who's in it: Kitty Flanagan, Julia Zemiro, Aaron Chen

Where to watch: ABC, ABC iView

Release date: TBC

What’s it about : Hannah Howard, the managing director of a packaging company gets news that her branch is shutting down and making everyone work from home. It’s Ricky Gervais’ The Office (2001), but set in Australia with a female boss.

Hannah Howard, the managing director of a packaging company gets news that her branch is shutting down and making everyone work from home. It's Ricky Gervais' The Office (2001), but set in Australia with a female boss. Who's in it: Felicity Ward, Zoe Terakes, Chris Bunton.

Where to watch: Prime Video.

Release date: TBC.

Reality show in which Australian comedians are invited onto a hidden set and must attempt to improvise their role in the scene. Who's in it: TBC.

Where to watch: Channel 10.

Release date: TBC.

What’s it about : The show explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town of Geraldton, Western Australia after one of them is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man.

The show explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town of Geraldton, Western Australia after one of them is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man. Who's in it: TBC.

Where to watch: Stan.

Release date: TBC.

What’s it about : Following on from the 2018 film of the same name and drawing inspiration from the much-loved 1993 novel, the show sees the beloved women from Goodes Department Store fling open their shop doors to the fabulous 1960s.

Following on from the 2018 film of the same name and drawing inspiration from the much-loved 1993 novel, the show sees the beloved women from Goodes Department Store fling open their shop doors to the fabulous 1960s. Who's in it: Debi Mazar, Miranda Otto, Jessica De Gouw.

Where to watch: ABC, ABC iView.

Release date: TBC.

What’s it about: Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel, the show is ‘a wickedly funny, heartfelt dramedy wrapped in a gripping mystery about family, motherhood and the women who define the generations that come after them’.

Based on Liane Moriarty's bestselling novel, the show is 'a wickedly funny, heartfelt dramedy wrapped in a gripping mystery about family, motherhood and the women who define the generations that come after them'. Who's in it: Teresa Palmer, Miranda Richardson, Danielle Macdonald.

Where to watch: Binge.

Release date: TBC.

Robyn, a young Aboriginal delinquent, escapes from detention and reluctantly teams up with awkward teenager Gidge. Together they flee her small central desert community on a perilous journey across the outback, finding answers and learning some hard life lessons along the way. Who's in it: Sherry-Lee Watson, Miranda Otto, Will McDonald

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: TBC

1943. Deep in the jungle of a Japanese POW camp, on the Thailand-Burma Railway, Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans is haunted by the memory of his all too brief love affair with his uncle's wife, Amy Mulvaney. It both sustains and torments him as he battles to preserve life in a world beset with death. Who's in it: Jacob Elordi, Ciaran Hinds, Odessa Young.

Where to watch: Prime Video.

Release date: TBC.

A hit romantic comedy about 'flawed, funny people choosing each other and embracing the all-too-relatable chaos of modern life'. Who's in it: Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer.

Where to watch: Binge.

Release date: TBC.

