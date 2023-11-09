Bluey will get an extra-long episode in 2024

The producer of Australian children’s cartoon series Bluey, Daley Pearson, has just confirmed on Twitter/X that a 28-minute-long Bluey episode will be broadcast globally in 2024.

new *big bluey episode coming worldwide in 2024! 🌎 ❤️ love you to share with your Bluey friends and family 💙 📺 #bluey pic.twitter.com/NB4RsLJ13r — Daley Pearson (@Daley_Pearson) November 9, 2023

The ABC has also confirmed the news, adding that the episode will be called The Sign, and will premiere first on ABC Kids and ABC iview in 2024.

The Sign is an extra-long episode of the global TV hit show, with a running time of 28 minutes. It is written by Bluey creator and writer, Joe Brumm, directed by Richard Jeffery, and produced by Ludo Studio.

‘We’re so excited to share that a 28-minute special episode is coming in 2024,’ said a representative of Ludo Studio. ‘There’ll be lots of laughs, exciting guest voices, and definitely a few tears. We’re so incredibly proud of the awesome team behind the series and we can’t wait for Australia and the world to watch this very special Bluey episode with their family and friends.’

‘The Biggest Little Show in the world is getting bigger,’ added Libbie Doherty, Head of ABC Children & Family and Executive Producer of Bluey.

‘Joe Brumm and the Ludo team have knocked it out of the park with this special episode. The fans are at the heart of this idea – we knew they were wanting more, and we’re thrilled to be able to deliver. This might be the most anticipated premiere in 2024!’

‘This extended episode allows room to explore the world, characters and breadth of Bluey even further. Existing fans will love it and it will be a great introduction to this incredible show for new audiences,’ said Henrietta Hurford-Jones, Commissioner & Executive Producer of Bluey for BBC Studios Kids & Family.

Following its world premiere on ABC, the quadruple-length Bluey special will air globally on Disney+.

The stats so far

Bluey is currently the number-one kids show on Australian broadcast television, and the most watched series ever on ABC iview. According to ABC, Aussie fans have watched 1 billion minutes of the 2023 episodes across both ABC broadcast channels and ABC iview.

With 151 episodes of Bluey released in Australia since 2018, the show recently marked five years on the ABC. To celebrate, Bluey is taking over ABC Kids and ABC iview on Sunday 19 November for the ‘Biggest Little Bluey Countdown’. The top 100 episodes, as voted by fans, will air from 6am-7.30pm AEDT, with the #1 episode set to be announced at 7.20pm AEDT. The countdown will also be live streamed on ABC iview.

