SBS unveils its 2024 content line-up

SBS has revealed its biggest ever content line-up across drama, documentaries, food, sport, entertainment, news, and current affairs.
The 2024 slate includes a new series of Alone Australia – to be shot in New Zealand – which became the broadcaster’s breakout hit of the year and most successful original show in SBS history. It averaged more than one million viewers each episode, dominated the digital rankings and outperformed some of the biggest TV franchises in Australia.
The network also revealed details of two major SBS Original drama series. From the producers of The Twelve, and Colin from Accounts, Four Years is billed as a ‘romance about a married couple who are separated for four years and try to find their way back to each other’. In the vein of Normal People, the series explores love, yearning and miscommunication and will shoot in India and Australia.
Swift Street, meanwhile, is ‘a fast, dynamic, and cinematic series from creator and director Tig Terera. Hollywood star Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Tanzyn Crawford (Tiny Beautiful Things) lead a stellar cast as a deliciously dysfunctional father-daughter duo who become partners in crime.’
The shows announced for 2024 include:
- Alone Australia, with the South Island of New Zealand revealed as the location and a companion podcast presented by S1 winner Gina Chick.
- The exclusive broadcast rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026, bringing all 104 games live and free, and over 850 hours of cycling content including the iconic Tour De France, Tour De France Femmes, Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.
- Cliff Curtis will join the cast of the forthcoming SBS Original crime drama Swift Street, plus a second SBS Original announced – romance Four Years, filmed in India and Australia.
- A new slate of documentaries featuring Melissa Leong, Costa Georgiadis and Samuel Johnson (The Hospital: In the Deep End), Miranda Otto, Pat Rafter and Wayne Blair (Who do You Think You Are?), Ray Martin (Ray Martin: The Last Goodbye) Shaun Micallef (Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey), Julia Zemiro, Gina Chick and Susie Youssef (Great Australian Walks).
- NITV will premiere the animated children’s series Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, inspired by former AFL star Eddie Betts popular book series, in partnership with Netflix.
- The return of The Handmaid’s Tale and Rogue Heroes, alongside the top new international dramas, Paris Has Fallen, Sherlock & Daughter and The Doll Factory.
- A new season of Emmy Award-winning food travel series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and SBS’s largest commissioned series The Cook Up with Adam Liaw, plus new food shows with Guillaume Brahimi, Dan Hong and Silvia Colloca.