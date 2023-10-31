SBS unveils its 2024 content line-up

SBS has revealed its biggest ever content line-up across drama, documentaries, food, sport, entertainment, news, and current affairs.

The 2024 slate includes a new series of Alone Australia – to be shot in New Zealand – which became the broadcaster’s breakout hit of the year and most successful original show in SBS history. It averaged more than one million viewers each episode, dominated the digital rankings and outperformed some of the biggest TV franchises in Australia.

The network also revealed details of two major SBS Original drama series. From the producers of The Twelve, and Colin from Accounts, Four Years is billed as a ‘romance about a married couple who are separated for four years and try to find their way back to each other’. In the vein of Normal People, the series explores love, yearning and miscommunication and will shoot in India and Australia.

Swift Street, meanwhile, is ‘a fast, dynamic, and cinematic series from creator and director Tig Terera. Hollywood star Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Tanzyn Crawford (Tiny Beautiful Things) lead a stellar cast as a deliciously dysfunctional father-daughter duo who become partners in crime.’

The shows announced for 2024 include: