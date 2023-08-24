White Fever – new ABC show flips the script on Korean romance

ABC and Screen Australia have announced that filming is underway in Melbourne on White Fever, a new Australian comedy from Ra Chapman.

​Jane (Ra Chapman) is a cocky Korean-Australian adoptee with a love of hairy white guys – ‘the hairier and whiter the better’. When her friends call her out for having ‘white fever’, she sets out on a journey to try and reprogram her libido – but instead instigates the process of finding out who she really is.

​From hens’ nights to country weddings, moon crystals, ‘gotcha’ days and a boxing ring, White Fever is described as a K-Pop-infused, action-packed, wild ride filled with revelations, surprises and a large helping of Asian pop culture.

​’I’m so excited for audiences to meet Jane, and experience the unceremonious roller-coaster journey she goes on,’ said creator, writer and star of White Fever Ra Chapman. ‘I hope this fun and cheeky comedy not only makes you laugh but also makes you see yourself and the people you love, and lust after, in a totally new light!’

​Starring alongside Ra is a line-up of Australian comedic talent, including Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians, Joy Ride), Roz Hammond (Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, Bay of Fires), Greg Stone (Jack Irish, Miss Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries), Katie Robertson (Rosehaven, Five Bedrooms), Cassandra Sorrell (North Shore), Harvey Zielinski (Deadloch) and Jillian Nguyen (One Night, Barons).

​’Everyone loves a romcom, but this one, from the phenomenal talent that is Ra Chapman, is so much more than just that,’ said ABC Head of Comedy Todd Abbott. ‘It’s sharp, smart, funny, fresh and plunges us deep into a unique world. Hearing this sensational cast read the scripts around the table made us laugh, cry and rethink so much of what we take for granted. I can’t wait to see it burst into life on screen and share it with audiences.’

‘White Fever is a refreshing and authentic take on the everyday romcom,’ ​CEO of Screen Australia Graeme Mason said. ‘With its clever script, candid insights, exceptional cast and creative team — this bold and hilarious series provides a meaningful exploration of identity and relationships. Without a doubt, Ra Chapman and White Fever will strike a chord with Australian audiences, leaving them wanting more.’

​Developed by Ra Chapman and Katherine Fry, with writing by Ra Chapman, Michele Lee, Harvey Zielinski, Clare Atkins and direction by Aidee Walker, White Fever will film in and around Melbourne over the next five weeks and will air on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2024.