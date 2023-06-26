Last King of The Cross secures second season

Paramount+ has officially announced the return of its ‘most-watched’ Australian series Last King of The Cross.

Season one of Last King of The Cross focused on the early days in the life of John Ibrahim as he became a highly successful nightclub owner and property magnate. Though it is a fictional series, it was heavily inspired by Ibrahim’s memoir, and features him as a producer.

Season two will take audiences deeper into the perilous world of Kings Cross, where John Ibrahim expands his empire into the burgeoning queer nightclub scene. Set against the backdrop of the ecstasy-fueled 2000s, the stakes are higher, and the desire for power intensifies among all those involved, including John’s two younger brothers.

Read: Last King of the Cross (Paramount+) review: solid world building with overplayed violence

Following lead actor Lincoln Younes’ nomination for Most Popular Actor at this year’s Logie Awards, the series has garnered international attention, including a pickup by Paramount+ in Canada.

Daniel Monaghan, Senior VP of Content and Programming at Paramount ANZ, expressed his excitement about bringing viewers the next installment. ‘Australian audiences love local stories and content, which is why Last King of The Cross was the most watched local series.

‘It is titles like this that makes us proud to have our local commissions with universal themes, compelling, propulsive storylines, world-class Australian talent and high-quality production values, contributing to Paramount+’s mountain of exclusive content, on an international scale.’

Read: All Logie Award nominees for 2023

Mark Fennessy, founder of HELIUM, said ‘After the outstanding success of season one, we are incredibly excited for Last King of The Cross to return for an electrifying second season. Bigger, bolder, and even more action-packed, we are eager to share the next chapter of this compelling story.

‘As is evident by the international sales, Last King of The Cross has been embraced globally, which has fuelled HELIUM’s commitment to telling gripping stories on a grand scale, delivering immersive and powerful narratives that resonate with audiences around the world. With unforgettable characters, explosive action, and complex relationships, the second season goes above and beyond in fulfilling this commitment – taking audiences on an exhilarating journey through a world that is sexy, dangerous, and deeply human.’

No release date has been confirmed for Last King of The Cross season two.