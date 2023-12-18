News

 > Television > Streaming

Colin From Accounts: Binge starts production on Season 2

Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer will return for Season 2 of the hit romantic comedy.
18 Dec 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Colin From Accounts. Image: Binge.

Share Icon

Production is underway in Sydney for Season 2 of the award-winning Australian series Colin from Accounts.

The romantic comedy about ‘flawed, funny people choosing each other and embracing the all-too-relatable chaos of modern life together returns with more relationship misadventures of Ashley and Gordon, is created by the writers and stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, and production companies Easy Tiger and CBS Studios.  

A spokesperson for Binge said: ‘After being brought together in season one by a spontaneous nipple flash and the subsequent accident that injured the titular (no pun intended) dog, season two of the hit series opens with Ash and Gordon now living together and trying to get their beloved, special needs dog Colin back from his new owners.’ 

Anthony Morris, in his Season 1 review for ScreenHub, wrote:   

A successful rom-com requires the establishment of a safe setting where love can flourish. Colin From Accounts has the kind of inner-city hipster vibe where everything is cosy and everyone is daggy or quirky. Gordon has a drum kit in his bedroom and a unicycle by the dining table; Ashley has a bottle of tequila in her bag and a best friend coming down from dexies.

That said, those looking for eight episodes of a soft-focus salute to the magic of love will not find it here. There’s a sequence that involves someone fishing a turd out of a toilet bowl and throwing it out a window in episode one; episode two has someone peeing (in their sleep) on a bedside table.

Colin From Accounts, Binge review: boy meets girl meets vet

Joining Brammall and Dyer for Season 2 are returning cast members Emma Harvie (Frayed, Diary of an Uber Driver), Genevieve Hegney (Young Rock, Doctor Doctor), Michael Logo (Love Me, Daryl in Why Are you Like This), Helen Thomson (Rake, Elvis), Darren Gilshenan (Dark City, A Moody Christmas), Annie Maynard (Upper Middle BoganPlaying for Keeps) and Tai Hara(Hyde and Seek, Home and Away) with new cast members yet to be announced. 

Season 1 of the series launched last year in Australia, breaking records to become the Foxtel Group’s most watched original scripted series of all time. The series has also been a global success, premiering across the world, including in the UK on BBC and the US on Paramount+, with a certified fresh score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. 

The show also received 10 nominations for the 2024 AACTA Awards: Best Narrative Comedy Series, Best Acting in Comedy (Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer along with first time nominee Helen Thomson), two nominations for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy, two nominations for Best Screenplay in Television, Best Editing and Best Casting in Television.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

Related News

Features News Streaming
More
Features

Top ten best Australian TV shows in 2023

From Gold Diggers to Queerstralia, these were the shows we most enjoyed in Australia in 2023.

Stephen A Russell
News

The Survivors: Netflix drama to be filmed in Victoria and Tasmania

Production will start on The Survivors, an adaptation of Jane Harper's bestselling novel, in 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Stan, Netflix, Paramount+, ABC iview, Binge and more

Your guide to new shows and films to stream in Australia from 18–24 December 2023.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

ABC iview: new shows streaming in January 2024

From McCartney 321 to Grand Designs Transformations – your guide to the best new shows to stream on ABC iview…

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Most underrated streaming shows of 2023

You've read the 'best of' lists but these are the less-hyped 2023 shows that are definitely worth watching.

Mel Campbell
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login