Colin From Accounts: Binge starts production on Season 2

Production is underway in Sydney for Season 2 of the award-winning Australian series Colin from Accounts.

The romantic comedy about ‘flawed, funny people choosing each other and embracing the all-too-relatable chaos of modern life together returns with more relationship misadventures of Ashley and Gordon, is created by the writers and stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, and production companies Easy Tiger and CBS Studios.

A spokesperson for Binge said: ‘After being brought together in season one by a spontaneous nipple flash and the subsequent accident that injured the titular (no pun intended) dog, season two of the hit series opens with Ash and Gordon now living together and trying to get their beloved, special needs dog Colin back from his new owners.’

Anthony Morris, in his Season 1 review for ScreenHub, wrote:

A successful rom-com requires the establishment of a safe setting where love can flourish. Colin From Accounts has the kind of inner-city hipster vibe where everything is cosy and everyone is daggy or quirky. Gordon has a drum kit in his bedroom and a unicycle by the dining table; Ashley has a bottle of tequila in her bag and a best friend coming down from dexies. That said, those looking for eight episodes of a soft-focus salute to the magic of love will not find it here. There’s a sequence that involves someone fishing a turd out of a toilet bowl and throwing it out a window in episode one; episode two has someone peeing (in their sleep) on a bedside table. Colin From Accounts, Binge review: boy meets girl meets vet

Joining Brammall and Dyer for Season 2 are returning cast members Emma Harvie (Frayed, Diary of an Uber Driver), Genevieve Hegney (Young Rock, Doctor Doctor), Michael Logo (Love Me, Daryl in Why Are you Like This), Helen Thomson (Rake, Elvis), Darren Gilshenan (Dark City, A Moody Christmas), Annie Maynard (Upper Middle Bogan, Playing for Keeps) and Tai Hara(Hyde and Seek, Home and Away) with new cast members yet to be announced.

Season 1 of the series launched last year in Australia, breaking records to become the Foxtel Group’s most watched original scripted series of all time. The series has also been a global success, premiering across the world, including in the UK on BBC and the US on Paramount+, with a certified fresh score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show also received 10 nominations for the 2024 AACTA Awards: Best Narrative Comedy Series, Best Acting in Comedy (Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer along with first time nominee Helen Thomson), two nominations for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy, two nominations for Best Screenplay in Television, Best Editing and Best Casting in Television.