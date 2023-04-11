High Country – Leah Purcell’s new drama series filmed in Victoria

Production has begun this month on a new eight-part mystery thriller series called High Country. The Australian original series stars Leah Purcell AM, Aaron Pedersen, Sara Wiseman, and Ian McElhinney, and is produced entirely in Victoria.

The series follows detective Andrea Whitford, played by Leah Purcell, who is transferred to Victoria’s High Country and tasked with solving the mystery of five missing persons who have vanished into the wilderness. As the investigation unfolds, Andie discovers a complex web of murder, deceit, and revenge.

High Country will be set and filmed in a region of Victoria – the Alps – that is ‘rarely seen on screen’. Representatives behind the series promise that the show will deliver epic, ancient landscapes of conflicting mythologies and stark contrasts that will ‘become a character in itself’.

Foxtel Group Chief Content and Commercial Officer, Amanda Laing, expressed her excitement about the partnership, saying, ‘Foxtel Group remains committed to investing in high-quality Australian content and are thrilled to partner with Screen Australia, VicScreen, and Curio Pictures on High Country so viewers in Australia and around the world can enjoy this authentically Australian story – filled with twists and turns, mystery, and an undeniable sense of place.’

Local government says that the production of High Country is ‘expected to create jobs for 250 Victorians’ and inject ‘close to $15 million’ into the state’s economy. Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos praised the production, saying, ‘High Country is another coup for Victoria’s booming screen industry. We are thrilled to welcome this production to Victoria and can’t wait for the series to hit our screens.’

Lead Actor and Executive Producer, Leah Purcell, is equally excited about the project, saying, ‘I look forward to bringing this first-class new series to local and international audiences where Country and Australian-ness are central to the story.’

High Country is a Curio Pictures production for the Foxtel Group, commissioned by Brian Walsh. Major production investment comes from Screen Australia and Foxtel Group in association with VicScreen.

Created by Marcia Gardner and John Ridley, the eight-part series will be produced by Curio Pictures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Pictures Television (SPT), worldwide distributor for the series, in association with Rage Media. Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner from Curio Pictures are Executive Producers, with Pino Amenta and Sue Edwards as Producers. Marcia Gardner and John Ridley are also the key writers of the series, serving as Executive Producers as well. Penny Win serves as Executive Producer for the Foxtel Group.

High Country is set to stream on Foxtel and Binge at a later date