An Aussie remake of The Office is greenlit for Prime

Move over David Brent and get out of the way Michael Scott – Hannah Howard is here to show you how it’s done.

Just as the UK’s The Office was remade into a beloved workplace sitcom in the US, The Office Australia will be downunder’s fresh take on middle management, inspired by the formula of its predecessors.

Prime Video, BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand, and Bunya Entertainment announced today that the Aussie version of The Office has been greenlit, with actor Felicity Ward (Wakefield, The Inbetweeners 2) to play its first ever female lead Hannah Howard.

Read: Total Control gears up for final season

The Office Australia will exclusively launch in 2024 on Prime Video globally (excluding the US).

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

In the new series (which is undoubtedly inspired by the events of COVID), Hannah Howard is the managing director of packaging company Flinley Craddick. When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her ‘work family’ together.

The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah’s outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them.

In addition to Felicity Ward’s Hannah Howard, The Office Australia stars Edith Poor (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Power of the Dog), Steen Raskopoulos (The Duchess, Feel Good), Shari Sebbens (The Sapphires, Thor: Love and Thunder), Josh Thomson (How to Please a Woman, Young Rock), Jonny Brugh (Thor: Love and Thunder, What We Do in the Shadows), Pallavi Sharda (The Twelve), Susan Ling Young (Reckoning, Hungry Ghosts), Raj Labade, Lucy Schmit, and Firass Dirani (Underbelly, House Husbands).

Read: Succession: why I deeply love the music of the hit HBO show

It was over 20 years ago that the world was introduced to the bleak mockumentary world of The Office, created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The universal appeal of petty office politics has seen the BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning cult comedy remade for audiences around the world, including France, Canada, Chile, Israel, India, the Middle East, and Poland, where a third series has just been announced. This Australian version will be its 13th adaptation.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Ricky Gervais, co-creator, co-writer, and star of The Office, said: ‘I’m very excited about Australia remaking my little show from the turn of the century. Office politics have changed a bit in 20 years, so can’t wait to see how they navigate a modern-day David Brent.’

‘We are thrilled to be bringing one of the biggest comedy franchises ever made to Prime Video customers in Australia and around the world,’ said Sarah Christie, senior development executive Prime Video Australia. ‘It is an honour to continue the international comedy legacy of The Office locally while introducing new, quintessentially Australian characters. We can’t wait for audiences to meet Hannah Howard, the first female boss The Office format has explored.’

Production on the eight-part Australian Amazon Original series will start in Sydney, Australia in June, with filming to take place over eight weeks.