Stan commissions three new Aussie series

Three new Stan Original series – Thou Shalt Not Steal, Exposure, and Invisible Boys – have been commissioned by the local streaming service in collaboration with Screen Australia.

Each series is created by Australian writers, directors, producers and screen creatives, and aided with further funding from the likes of Screen NSW, Screenwest, Lotterywest, the WA Regional Screen Fund, Screen Territory and the South Australian Film Corporation, and more.

‘Get ready to immerse yourself in the power of Australian storytelling,’ said Screen Australia Head of Content Grainne Brunsdon.

‘We’re thrilled to partner once again with Stan to invest in Australian stories with these three compelling series. Each of these projects represents the rich tapestry of our local talent and narratives, and we are incredibly proud to support them.

‘The collaboration between Stan, Screen Australia, and our state funding partners demonstrates a collective commitment to championing authentic and original storytelling. We look forward to seeing these series captivate audiences both locally and on a global scale, showcasing the depth and creativity of our local screen industry.’

Read: Stan’s Wolf Like Me returns for season 2 this October

Thou Shalt Not Steal is an eight-episode road series set in Central and South Australia in the 1980s. On a search for the truth behind a mysterious family secret, Robyn, a young Aboriginal delinquent, escapes from detention and reluctantly teams up with awkward teenager Gidge. Together they flee her small central desert community on a perilous journey across the outback, finding answers and learning some hard life lessons along the way. Hot on their heels are Maxine, a sex trafficker whose taxi Robyn stole, and Gidge’s domineering father Robert, a fraudulent preacher.

‘Screen Territory is incredibly proud to support the production of Thou Shalt Not Steal, which marks the second collaboration between Since 1788 Productions and Ludo, following the critically acclaimed and successful series Robbie Hood,’ said Director of Screen Territory Jennie Hughes.

Developed with assistance of Stan and Screen Australia, Thou Shalt Not Steal is directed by AACTA Award-winning filmmaker Dylan River (Mystery Road: Origin, Robbie Hood) who also serves as co-creator alongside AACTA Award-winning executive producer Tanith Glynn-Maloney (Finding Jedda, She Who Must Be Loved, Robbie Hood).

Read: SCREEN FOREVER announces its 2024 dates on the Gold Coast

‘With Dylan River and Tanith Glynn-Maloney returning to film once again in their hometown of Alice Springs, we anticipate a series that will captivate audiences, challenge perceptions, and leave a lasting impact!’ Hughes said. ‘Dylan River brings a unique style as a director with an idiosyncratic blend of raw authenticity, beautiful visual storytelling and a twist of Territorian humour. The combined vision and storytelling expertise of Dylan and Tanith is sure to be a winning formula.’

Exposure is a six-episode mystery-thriller set in coastal NSW. It follows photographer Jacs Gould who, following the death of her best friend, returns to her hometown to discover the hidden secrets of their relationship and the truth behind her tragedy.

Exposure is written and created by Lucy Coleman (Hot Mess) and directed by Bonnie Moir (Love Me S2).

‘It was clear after Hot Mess that Lucy Coleman was extremely talented at digging deep and getting to the raw truth of the contemporary female experience,’ said Head of Screen NSW Kyas Hepworth. ‘Pairing her voice with series director of Exposure Bonnie Moir alongside Nicole O’Donohue, Justin Kurzel, and Shaun Grant can only help her star rise and result in a thrilling series that is sure to resonate with audiences.’

And finally, Invisible Boys is a 10-episode contemporary drama series set in the regional town of Geraldton, Western Australia – and based on the book of the same name. When a closeted gay teen’s hook-up with a married man is revealed on social media, it has irreversible consequences for a group of teens who have previously been invisible.

‘Screenwest is beyond excited to see local production company Feisty Dame secure a Stan Original Series based on a homegrown West Australian story,’ said Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall. ‘The WA screen sector is experiencing its busiest year to date with local creatives, crew and production companies making unprecedented levels of screen content, showcasing WA stories and locations to audiences around the world. Congratulations to Tania, Nick and Holden! We look forward to seeing Invisible Boys move into production in the Mid West in the near future.’

Invisible Boys is created and directed by Logie Award-winning creator Nicholas Verso (Crazy Fun Park, Boys in the Trees) alongside an impressive writing team including Enoch Mailangi, Walkley Award-winning writer Alan Clarke, author Holden Sheppard, and Artistic Director of Griffin Theatre, Declan Greene.