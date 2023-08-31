The Twelve: Season 2 cast announced

Gripping crime drama The Twelve is returning to Binge next year, with Sam Neill reprising his role as Brett Colby, SC alongside Frances O’Connor (The End, AI) as Meredith Nelson-Moore.

Today, Binge and partner Screenwest announced the new ensemble cast for Season 2, with production already underway in Perth and regional Western Australia.

‘Welcome to WA, The Twelve! Screenwest is thrilled to have so many high-profile actors and incredible producers working in Western Australia alongside our WA cast and crew,’ said Rikki Lea Bestall, Screenwest CEO. ‘The Twelve is a significant opportunity for our local screen industry and we are excited to be working with BINGE, Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia and Easy Tiger to produce a premium Australian series in WA.’

Read: What to watch in September: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

The all-Australian ensemble cast includes: Tasma Walton (Mystery Road, Sweet As), Kris McQuade (Rosehaven, Deadloch), Amy Mathews (A Place to Call Home, The Claremont Murders), Erroll Shand (The Clearing, One Night), Fayssal Bazzi (Shantaram, Stateless), Josh McKenzie (La Brea, Five Bedrooms), Anthony Brandon Wong (Queen of Oz, The Family Law), Stefanie Caccamo (Fighting Season, Three Summers), Sharon Johal (Neighbours, Shantaram), Luke Pegler (Ladies In Black, Hacksaw Ridge), Adriano Cappelletta (In Our Blood, Apples Never Fall), Nelson Baker (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Bad Mothers), Greg McNeill (How To Please A Woman, Kid Snow), Suesha Rana (Itch, How To Please A Woman), Brad Francis (Radio Man, Kid Snow), Keith Robinson (Mystery Road 2, Bump) and Isabelle Bäsén.

Supporting cast include Shareena Clanton (Joe vs Carole, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart), Anthony Hayes (Gold, Total Control), Myles Pollard (Mystery Road, Danger Close), Gerald Lepkowski (The Death of Stalin, Emily), Katherine Pearson (The Gloaming, The Mousetrap), Caroline Brazier (Year Of, Mystery Road: Origin), Kaila Ferrelli (Entangled, Honeymoon), Jennah Bannear (The Heights, Caravan) and Steve Le Marquand (Two Hands, Beneath Hill 60).

Read: The Twelve review: Foxtel’s jury drama without a body

The Twelve Season 2 promises to be WA’s biggest ever production – and if the size of the cast is anything to go by, that may well be true.

‘The cameras are rolling in WA on this multi-award winning BINGE original The Twelve,’ said Alison Hurbert-Burns, Executive Director, Commissioning, Content and BINGE. ‘To have Sam Neill return, and to welcome Frances O’Connor, as part of a large and diverse ensemble cast featuring many local creatives and talent, is exciting.

‘We have wanted to produce in WA for a long time, so it’s great to be here creating the next installment of the award winning The Twelve, with over 150 West Australian cast and crew, and hundreds of extras, helping to make it happen.’

The Twelve Season 2 is written by Sarah L. Walker, Anchuli Felicia King, Anya Beyersdorf and Anna Barnes. The series will be set-up directed by Western Australian director Stevie Cruz-Martin (Safe Home, Pulse) alongside another Western Australian director, Ben Young (Hounds of Love, Clickbait), Mark Joffe (Working Class Boy, Jack Irish) and Emma Jackson (Deb, Walk Run Strive).

The Twelve Season 2 will be available to watch on Fox Showcase and stream On Demand on FOXTEL and Binge in 2024.